One Bad Week of Football Has Changed Everything for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams did not benefit from anything that happened in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. Now, it has all changed for the best team in football. The Rams do not have control of their dynasty and now will need help if they want to get back to the top.

It all changes in just one week, but that is what happens in the NFL. The Rams are ready to bounce back and let the chips fall wherever they may, but they know they let a great opportunity slip out of their hands.

It all started with their game in Week 16. They lost a heart breaker and a game they led by 16 points in the fourth quarter. They could not close it out against their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, and came up short in overtime. That is not the result they wanted because that dropped the Rams from first place in the NFC West and out of the No.1 seed in the NFC. The Rams were sitting at the No. 5 seed after that loss to the Seahawks.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks in a press conference after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rams Fall all the way to No. 6

The Rams were not falling in Week 16. In the final game of Week 16, their other NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, came out on top on Monday Night Football, meaning the Rams fell further in the NFL playoff picture. The Rams are now sitting at the No. 6 position heading into Week 17. That all changed in one week. The Rams went from first to sixth.

If the playoffs started today, the Rams would have to go across the country and play the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be a rematch of the NFC Divisional Round from last season. It will be a rematch of these two teams playing again from earlier this season. It will be another great game as we have seen over the last few times these two teams played. These two are arguably the best teams in the NFC and most built to make the Super Bowl.

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams tailgate together before a Week 3 NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2025. | Saquan Stimpson/Special to Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We will have to wait to see how things end up playing out these last two weeks of the season. The Rams will play the Falcons on Monday Night Football and then finish against their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams still have a path to win the division and get the No. 1 seed, but they are going to need a lot of help.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.