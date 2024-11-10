Why Rams Can Extend Win Streak
The Los Angeles Rams started the season as one of the most injury-riddled teams of any team in the National Football League. However, as the Rams have added more victories to their streak, they continue to get healthy.
Rams coach Sean McVay only listed out Monday against the Miami Dolphins Monday night: Rob Havenstein and Neville Gallimore. That is a far cry from how many players missed games earlier this season. McVay is excited for the opportunity to have his team close to full strength again.
"You know what it does is it's a start to building the foundation that you hope to build in training camp,” McVay said.
“We'll see. I'm really glad to be able to have the opportunity to get those guys back out there. It was good for them to be able to get out on the practice field. It's really important to be able to get those reps.
“The challenging thing is in the middle of the year... especially you guys have heard me talk about that rapport and that necessary comfort, but there are guys that have played a lot of football.
“How quickly can we race to be able to get up to speed, get comfortable with one another? We'll see exactly what that looks like as we evaluate it."
McVay noted that while he is happy many of the Rams’ injured players are returning to the field, the team was also able to get valuable experience in to younger players on the roster.
“It's littered with a bunch of guys that are continuing to get better,” McVay said. “They come to work every single day and they're incredibly coachable. There’s a lot of versatility in terms of what the skillset of these individuals that you're talking about have.
“I think [Defensive Coordinator] Chris Shula and our defensive coaching staff have done a great job of really being able to bring it to life or give them an opportunity where ultimately the players bring it to life.
“There’s a swag. There’s a presence, but there's an ability to know, let's stay humble, and let's continue to improve. I really have enjoyed being around this group and they're fun.
“I think we can all see that. It's hard to not want to see these guys do well. They have a contagious energy and enthusiasm about themselves."
