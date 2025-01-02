Why the Rams Need To Trade For Garrett Wilson
Leave it to the New York Jets to ruin one of the best young receivers in the NFL.
Since getting drafted in 2022, Garrett Wilson has done nothing but produce, and yet it has led to zero success for his organization. Despite having horrendous quarterback play by Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson, Wilson has had three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.
As the 2024 season has progressed, Wilson has expressed displeasure with the performance of the Jets, recently saying "I always feel like we go out there, the vibe feels right, we're ready to play. Then we get our *** kicked."
The Rams have to look towards the future as it is clear Cooper Kupp is not the same player as he once was. While Kupp reinvents himself, the team could use another dominant pass catcher. As the team has had in previous years, Wilson and Nacua would be the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.
With images like Bruce and Holt or Kupp and OBJ lining the memories of Rams' fans, Wilson and Nacua would not only be primetime television, they would drive the Rams toward the franchises' third Lombardi trophy.
Wilson will not be a cheap addition. He will cost the Rams multiple first-round picks and the team would most likely have to immediately offer him a record-breaking contract. The good news is that not only do they have the money and capital to make such a move, Wilson has a fifth-year option so his extension would not be on the books until the 2027 season. By that time, Cooper Kupp will be off the Rams' books.
Making the trade would be an extreme risk. There is no doubt about it. It could be a potential career-ending trade for Les Snead if it goes sideways but when you look at the next four years of the Rams, this is their Super Bowl window. The team does not have a pressing need that outvalues what Wilson could bring to the franchise.
Wilson himself is a team-first player who has only spoken out after three years of mismanagement that led to the firing of his head coach, the GM that drafted him, and the trade that replaced him as the Jets' WR1 in place of Davante Adams. If the Rams want to make the most out of the final years they have with Matthew Stafford, Wilson should be on a flight to LA as soon as the offseason window opens for business.
