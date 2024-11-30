Why the Rams Refuse to Underestimate the Saints
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It is a must-win game for quarterback Matthew Stafford, as they are aiming to go the playoffs.
The Saints are 4-7 on the season but are on a two-game winning streak. Rams head coach Sean Payton noted that the Saints' record does not indicate how good of a team they are.
“Their record is misleading," Rams coach Sean McVay said of the Saints. “They’ve done a good job of winning the last two games, and they’re coming off their bye. But I do know this: I’ve seen, especially in the last couple of weeks, a good football team.”
“They're very dangerous. They're very dangerous because you look at the tape and think sometimes you to talk about, what are the results? But what does the tape tell you? What does snap in and snap out require? I think momentum is a real thing. They have good positive momentum in their favor.
The Rams have no doubt what is coming their way after the performance they put on display last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams allowed over 300 rushing yards to Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ offense last week.
“I think [Saints Offensive Coordinator] Klint Kubiak does a great job of being able to utilize some of those threats that you mentioned, whether that's Kamara or [Saints TE] Taysom Hill,” McVay said. “They've capable tight ends and receivers with [Saints WR Marquez] Valdes Scantling coming into the mix with his speed.
“They are definitely a team that we have a ton of respect for, very dangerous. We know that it's going to be a great challenge, especially at their place. It’ll be a rocking atmosphere and environment with the holidays and the momentum they have. That’s what you love about it, but you're damn right that we know it's a great challenge.”
The Saints have rushed for nearly 200 yards in two out of their last three games. They will likely try to continue running the ball until opponents show they can stop it constantly.
