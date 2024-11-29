REPORT: Can the Rams Put Away an Inferior Team on Sunday?
The Los Angeles Rams clawed back from an injury-riddled 1-4 start to the season to pull within one game of leading the NFC West. Although the Rams have struggled recently, they are still within striking distance of a playoff berth, assuming the team plays well down the stretch.
The Rams started the season with high hopes, and while things have not gone perfectly, there is still a chance the Rams can have a successful end of the season. However, in order for the Rams to secure a playoff berth, they must turn things around and get back to their winning ways.
Pro Football Network recently released their predictions for each game this week. Most of their staff believes the Rams will bounce back from their recent struggles over the last few weeks and begin their run to the playoffs.
“How long will the Honeymoon Effect last for interim Saints coach Darren Rizzi? The sugar high for most coaching changes wears off after two weeks,” Pro Football Network said. “But the Saints — winners of two straight since firing Dennis Allen — are coming off their bye, which gave them another week to figure out even more ways to use their unicorn Taysom Hill. He’s got to be licking his chops after seeing what went down during his weekend off.
“The Rams’ playoff hopes (now just 17.1%) took a big hit in Week 12. But the psychological impact of the Eagles rushing for 314 yards might be even bigger. There’s no rest for the weary this week; New Orleans ranks ninth in yards per carry (4.6).”
The Rams have lost two of their last three games but still have another six games remaining to make up ground in the NFC West and secure a playoff berth. With the way the season is sorting itself out at the moment, the Rams must win the division to make it to the playoffs, as a Wild Card berth would be a stretch at the moment.
While the Rams have not played well over the last few weeks and the Saints have, nearly all of the writers polled from PFN selected the Rams to leave New Orleans with a win on Sunday. The Rams' matchup with the Saints is essentially a must-win for the Rams and their playoff hopes.
