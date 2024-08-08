Will Ram's Multiple OL Injuries Derail the Beginning of Regular Season?
The Los Angeles Rams invested this offseason into rebuilding the offensive line that is currently in a humdrum and any momentum that was created for their success has come to a pause. Five offensive linemen on the Rams' roster are dealing with injuries, three of which are starters.
Left tackle Alaric Jackson and right tackle Rob Havenstein are both dealing with ankle injuries. Left guard Jonah Jackson is dealing with a shoulder injury. The trio of starters has been labeled as 'week to week,' but they haven't been ruled out for a Week 1 comeback, which is the good news.
“I’m going to take it a little bit at a time,” McVay told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I certainly am not ruling that out, so that’s a good thing.”
The mounting concern for Jonah is whether he can stay healthy throughout the season. Jonah is arguably a top-10 guard in the league but his health status is the main concern. Los Angeles made the former Detroit Lion one of the highest-paid guards in the offseason after signing a three-year deal worth $51 million.
The backup lineman who filled in for the missing trio had to face dominant pass rushers in Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree, Tuli Tuipolotu and Khalil Mack in Sunday's joint practice. It was a good test for the backups but also a worrisome sight for an offensive line that was supposed to have a standout year.
To make matters worse, two backup lineman also suffered injuries on Sunday after the joint practice with the Chargers. Right tackle Warren McClendon is pushing through an ankle injury and depth guard KT Leveston left Sunday's practice in a boot after sustaining an ankle injury.
The Rams were forced to make roster moves and sign three additional linemen to their roster Conor McDermott, Matt Kaskey, and Alec Lindstrom.
Even if the backups step up, there is no disputing the offensive line won't be as strong as the Rams were hoping it would be. The absence of the starters to kick off the season could be detrimental to the dynamic of the entire offense.
Additionally, as the injuries continue to sideline several offensive starters, the pressure continues to increase for Steve Avila. The 24-year-old was tasked with becoming the team's center this offseason, making a switch from guard. It made perfect sense when the Rams signed Jonah, but now that he may be out for the season opener, the move is cause for concern.
The injuries to the offensive line have the potential to ruin everything for the Rams this season.