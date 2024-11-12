Will Rams Extend Star Wide Receiver?
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of talent at the wide receiver position, with the likes of Puka Nacua and former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. Still, the other wide receiver in question should not be overlooked, given the production he has displayed throughout the season.
Demarcus Robinson has been a part of some huge plays for the Rams this season and has been consistent, healthy, and available when both Nakua and Cupp have suffered injury setbacks.
The Rams brought back Robinson on a one-year deal this season, and he has showcased enough again this season to be in the conversation for another year with the team if it were to make sense for each party.
Robinson has played in all nine games for the Rams this season, has picked up where he left off last year, and has improved. Now, with 350 yards on his 2024-25 campaign, he is 21 shy of tying his yards from last season and in half the games.
One thing the Rams would be likely to consider is their position at the end of the year, whether that be on the cuffs of rebuilding or having enough pieces to feel competitive next season. Tutu Atwell, 25, has shown that he as well can be another strong piece for the offense. Robinson is in his 30-year-old season now; would it make sense for the team to rerun the starting three wide receivers for another season?
Atwell is now in his third season with the Rams and is listed as the best wide receiver on the second string behind Cooper Kupp. He has also shown that he can be an asset to the team by recording 372 yards in 26 receptions, averaging 14.3 yards per reception.
Robinson will enter free agency after this campaign, and with the numbers he has dropped this year, he may be looking for a few years with a decent amount of money, should the Rams let him get to free agency.
While the team has a strong depth at the wide receiver position, there are certain things to consider with an expiring contract for one of their veteran players.
