3 Rams Unsung Heroes of 2024 NFL Season
The Los Angeles Rams have been on a roll as they prepare to head into their Monday night matchup with the Miami Dolphins, having won three straight games.
The Rams have remained in playoff contention in the face of massive adversity, as they have dealt with some pretty crushing injury issues and have managed to stay afloat.
Now, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are back on the field, which is scary for the NFC West and the rest of the league moving forward.
But which Los Angeles players have helped the team tread water throughout the first half of the season?
Here are three unsung heroes for the Rams in 2024.
Tutu Atwell, WR
When Kupp and Nacua were both out early on, it was looking like the Rams were cooked. It's tough losing your top two receivers, especially when your depth behind them is rather limited.
But while Demarcus Robinson has gained considerable attention for how well he played in the absence of Los Angeles' best wide outs, Tutu Atwell flew under the radar.
Atwell is actually second on LA in catches this season, having hauled in 25 receptions for 366 yards. He hasn't reached the end zone, but the fact that he keeps moving the chains (17 of his grabs have gone for first downs) has been crucial.
The former second-round pick has always had talent, but he is finally putting it on full display this season. We'll see if it continues during the second half.
Quentin Lake, DB
The Rams selected Quentin Lake in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and during his rookie campaign, he barely even saw the field, logging just 10 tackles.
Lake's role then grew a bit in his second season, with the UCLA product finishing with 53 stops.
But this year? Lake has absolutely broken out, as he has rattled off 62 tackles and a couple of sacks through the first eight games.
Not only is Lake a terrific tackler, but he is also solid in coverage thanks much in part to his tremendous versatility.
The 25-year-old is on pace for a pretty incredible year, and he has played a major role in LA's recent defensive surge.
Colby Parkinson, TE
I'll admit that I was the first one to question just what the Rams were doing by handing Colby Parkinson a three-year, $22.5 million deal in free agency.
A rather lucrative multi-year deal for a tight end who caught just 25 passes in each of the preceding two seasons?
But it looks like I was wrong.
Parkinson has already snared 23 balls for 214 yards in 2024, and while he no one is going to confuse him for Travis Kelce or George Kittle, he has been critical to the Rams' offense.
On top of that, Parkinson is a very impressive blocker, which isn't too surprising given the fact that he is 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds.
