With Kupp on the Way Out, Adams Could be on the Way to LA
The Los Angeles Rams look to improve their roster following a playoff run that came up short. They have restructured quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, giving themselves the flexibility to make moves in free agency this offseason.
Still, the Rams must act quickly. They may be talented, but they still have multiple roster voids that must be addressed if they hope to make a deeper playoff run next season. With Stafford on the backend of his career, the Rams must make the most of his time.
While the Rams still have the NFL Draft to add to their roster, they already have a young team, especially on defense. As Los Angeles tries to make another playoff push, they could undoubtedly use additional veterans to help lead a relatively young roster overall.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently listed a perfect match for every team in free agency this summer. He believes the Rams could use free agency to solidify their group of wide receivers, which is relatively thin after Kupp's pending departure.
"I debated between giving the Rams Adams and Chris Godwin, with the theory being that the latter could slide easily into Cooper Kupp's old role," Dubin said. "But the Rams probably want to have Puka Nacua do more of that stuff, and getting someone who has more inside-outside versatility (and a better track record of health, given the health concerns they already have with Nacua) might make more sense. Either way, giving Matthew Stafford two elite receivers is always fun, so let's do it again."
Adams and the Rams should be a match that works out for both sides. The Rams would get a proven wide receiver who would likely immediately become their No. 1 receiver. With Stafford returning, Adams would get to play with another Hall of Fame quarterback.
Anything can happen, as there is plenty of time left in the offseason. However, the Rams would be wise to add to their group of wide receivers through the NFL Draft, free agency, or both. As it stands, the unit is arguably one of the weakest position groups on the offense.
