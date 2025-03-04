Potential Rams Departures Could Leave Position Group Thin
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason was filled with the possibility of quarterback Matthew Stafford being traded as Stafford. Over the last few weeks, he and the Rams worked through restructuring the veteran quarterback's massive but well-deserved contract.
After weeks of speculation, the two sides recently reached an agreement keeping Stafford in Los Angeles. The move ensures the Rams are set at the most critical position on the field. With Stafford officially back, the Rams can move on to other issues on the team.
Earlier in the offseason, the Rams let veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp know they would try to trade him after eight seasons together. However, Los Angeles has not found a trade partner willing to take on Kupp's sizeable contract after multiple down seasons.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of the most pressing issues for every NFL team this offseason. After retaining Stafford, Rolfe believes the Rams' next more critical task is figuring out what to do with Kupp after informing him of a likely trade.
"The Los Angeles Rams put together an impressive second half of the season and came very close to upsetting the Eagles in the playoffs. However, their offseason has already been an eventful one, with talk of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp leaving. That leaves their 11th-ranked offense from last season with questions while also needing to upgrade a defense that ranked 24th," Rolfe said.
"If they trade Kupp, then Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell also being free agents, the wide receiver position will become one of their top needs. They also have Joe Noteboom potentially departing, so even if they feel Warren McClendon could be a starter, they will want to add some competition and potential depth."
The Rams are not far from being one of the top teams in the National Football League. Still, they must add talent to both sides of the ball and hope the roster stays relatively healthy over an entire season.
Los Angeles has plenty of work to do this offseason to remain among the better teams in the league. However, they have a competent front office known for doing whatever it takes to be successful, and that will remain the case moving forward.
