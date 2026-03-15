3 Reasons Rams Should Go After L'Jarius Sneed

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made over $200 million worth of investments into their defensive secondary this offseason and with one more spot open at cornerback to round out their unit, one player could be the key piece to complete the position group.

After already adding two-time Super Bowl champions Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs, a former face to them has hit the free agency market in L'Jarius Sneed. Here's three reasons why the Rams should considering singing the champion corner.

1. Let the Rams Get Sneed to His Next Pay Day

Sneed has had injury issues since landing in Tennessee and thus, the Titans decided to release him. Sneed played seven games in 2025 and only played in five games during the 2024 season after signing a four year, $76 million deal. He will not get remotely close to that amount in 2026.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) receives a pass for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sneed has been linked with a return to Kansas City but if he wants to win now and get the snaps on film needed to get another pay day, the Rams present a perfect opportunity for Sneed to recover, grow, and shine without the risk of a heavy work load from week-to-week.

2. Familiarity Within the Ranks

As mentioned, Sneed won two titles with McDuffie and Watson so he's already familiar with the Rams' two biggest pieces in there cornerback room. Emmanuel Forbes is on the final year of his deal and the team has yet to decide if they will exercise his fifth-year option. Perhaps Sneed could fill in and replace Forbes after this season. Regardless, while Sneed is familiar with Kansas City's scheme, his friends are in Los Angeles.

3. Depth is At A Premium

Finding top cornerbacks are not easy. Sneed would fill in perfectly. Why do I believe this? Because of what Jaylen Watson said when asked about defending the run.

“I think it's just a mindset," stated Watson. You either want to or you don't. If you tell yourself you can't, you are right. If you tell yourself you can, you are right. I just go out there and put my head down. Football is a physical sport. Just be physical and put violence on tape. I actually learned that from watching [Titans Cornerback L’Jarius] Sneed."

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) tackle Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"He was like 180 pounds soaking wet. We were playing the Raiders and [Packers Running Back] Josh Jacob, I don't know what was wrong with him that day but he was running like a mad man. Every time Sneed would just put his head in there, ‘[Hit] get up, I want some more. [Hit] get up. I want some more.’ It's not about size or anything. Trent is a super physical guy too. It's just if you want to and will you do it. Watching him be successful, learning from him and trying to do the same thing.”

That's a guy you want in the locker room.