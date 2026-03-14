3 Rams Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Los Angeles

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have already made a plethora of moves this offseason but it's clear that there are a few more they should make.

Here are three Rams who remain free agents that the team can sign more cheap and should expect to outperform their contracts.

Jimmy Garoppolo

If any avalible Rams free agent is to be re-signed by the team, it's Garoppolo . Why? Because Rams head coach Sean McVay said so. Garoppolo's proposed move to Arizona fell apart at the final hour and the team needs a backup who can come in instantly and win. Garoppolo checks all the boxes.

“Absolutely," stated McVay." I love Jimmy. I would absolutely want him back. I did see those reports too on [Cardinals Head Coach] Mike [LaFleur] trying to steal our guy, but no Jimmy's a really good player and so we would love him back. I'm sure he'll have multiple opportunities and then we'll see where we're at. He's been tremendous for the last couple of years."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"We've loved everything he's about. You guys know how I feel about him when we've spoken about him and we would love him back. I'm also not naive to the fact that he'll probably have a lot of opportunities and if those are things that he wants to pursue that give him a chance to play, I would understand that.”

Troy Reeder

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reeder carved out a role for himself last season. While he didn't see many defensive reps, Reeder was a premier member of the Special Teams who could become the holder of the standards that this team has been missing for a long time. The team already signed Grant Stuard to be another premier Special Teamer for Bubba Ventrone's first unit in Los Angeles but with Shaun Dolac's avalibility remaining questionable, Reeder makes a lot of sense, as he can double as a defender due to the fact he knows the system.

Nick Hampton

Hampton is another player who can contribute on defense, especially against the run, while making an impact on Special Teams. He knows the system, would allow Desjuan Johnson to play more of an inside/ outside role based on the needs of the team.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nick Hampton (6) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Hampton is a cheap, experienced option who would help fill out the roster, allowing their specialists to do their job. He knows the system, is respected in the locker room and there aren't questions associated with him. Ultimate pro.