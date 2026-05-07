Rams Should Add Another Former Chiefs Cornerback This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams completely revamped the cornerback room this offseason by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing cornerback Jaylen Watson. While McDuffie and Watson are both upgrades, they are also former teammates. McDuffie and Watson both come to the Rams from the Kansas City Chiefs where they played together for four seasons.

Over the past few years, the Rams have had success pairing former teammates together. During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams drafted both Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Verse and Fiske played together at Florida State. Early in Les Snead’s tenure, he also drafted both Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey in the same draft from West Virginia.

While it’s unclear if two former teammates playing together provides an added benefit,it certainly can’t hurt. With McDuffie and Watson having familiarity with each other, they will know how the other communicates in the secondary.

Despite already adding McDuffie and Watson, the Rams could look to add another veteran cornerback for depth. Emmanuel Forbes has shown some upside, but remains inconsistent. He’s also limited to the outside.

If the Rams wanted to add a cornerback, bringing in another former Chiefs teammate. L’Jarius Sneed remains a free agent and would give the Rams what they need.

Sneed has played in just 12 games over the past two seasons and was released by the Tennessee Titans. Sneed didn’t have an interception in two years with the Titans and struggled with his form.

A change of scenery with his former teammates could be exactly what Sneed needs to get his career back on track. Watson previously tried to recruit Sneed to the Rams this offseason and tried again earlier this week.

With McDuffie and Watson playing on the outside and Quentin Lake in the slot, Sneed would likely be experienced veteran depth for the Rams. Still, his early-career slot versatility and ability to play outside would provide a lot of value. He would also be good competition for Emmanuel Forbes.

The Rams currently lack depth behind McDuffie, Watson, and Forbes. Last season, the Rams had Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary who could switch between playing inside and outside. After losing both Durant and McCreary in free agency, the Rams are relying on undrafted free agents as their fourth cornerback.

Again, Sneed wouldn’t start for the Rams after the team acquired McDuffie and Watson to lead the cornerback group. However, a reunion of the 2022 Chiefs secondary that won a Super Bowl could be beneficial.

As it stands, the 29-year-old cornerback remains a free agent and can sign with any team. There is clearly interest from Watson in a reunion with his former teammate. If the Rams were to bring in Sneed, it would be up to the front office to decide whether he would truly improve the secondary.

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