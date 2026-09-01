Explaining Aaron Donald’s Roster Exemption and What It Means for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams received exciting news on Sunday when defensive tackle Aaron Donald officially announced his return to the team. Donald will work to get integrated into the team after being away for two years. During that time, Donald will also be given a special commissioner exemption where he won’t count against the roster, essentially giving the Rams an extra roster spot.

While unusual, it’s not completely out of the ordinary for the NFL to give this type of roster exemption. This isn’t a case of the NFL giving the Rams special treatment to allow Donald time to work his way back.

Aaron Donald’s Roster Exemption Isn’t Unusual

As noted by Pro Football Talk, the Detroit Lions and center Frank Ragnow were given this exact exemption. When Ragnow returned to the Lions last November, he was also placed on the exempt list. During that time, he didn’t count against the active roster, and the Lions had to make another roster move before Ragnow could play in a game.

The Rams are in a similar situation with Donald. This is something that the league allows when players like Donald and Ragnow return late. It usually doesn’t last long, and it’s simply to allow the player to get acclimated. The Dallas Cowboys were also given a roster exemption with wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb following his contract holdout. Lamb was integrated back into team activities, and he was activated before Week 1.

League rules allow this when a player comes in late like Donald. Usually doesnt last longoften just time to get acclimated — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 31, 2026

A commissioner exemption is typically used for disciplinary purposes. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was just placed on the Commissioner Exempt List as he was arrested on domestic violence charges. However, temporary exemptions can be given in cases like Donald, Ragnow, and Lamb as they work their way back into the team.

What Aaron Donald’s Roster Exemption Means for the Rams

Donald was granted a two-game roster exemption by the commissioner, and that exemption expires on September 11. Even though the Rams don’t play this week, it still counts as one ‘game’. There is still some uncertainty about whether Donald will make the trip and play against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

Right now, the Rams aren’t taking advantage of the roster exemption as they have 53 players on their active roster, including Donald. If anything, this does put Donald’s status against the 49ers in question. That’s not to say that he won’t play, but the September 11 date is certainly notable, as the exemption expires one day after the team’s first game.

Aaron Donald Can Still Play Against the 49ers

While everything tends to become a conspiracy in today’s social media landscape, that isn’t the case here with Donald. The roster exemption simply gives the Rams and Donald time to work him back into football activities and see how he feels.

If he shows that he’s ready, the Rams can activate him, and Donald can play against the 49ers. However, the exemption gives Donald the flexibility to avoid rushing back, and he could wait until the Rams return to SoFi in Week 2. Whether the Rams need until September 11 will completely depend on how Donald responds when he returns to practice.

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