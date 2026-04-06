Calculating Los Angeles Rams Dream Prospects in First Round

The Los Angeles Rams have their earliest NFL Draft selection since selecting Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. This comes from last year's draft night trade with the Atlanta Falcons, who sent their 2026 first-round choice to Los Angeles to move back into the Top 32.

The Rams and general manager Les Snead have a chance to add a standout player at No. 13 overall, adding on to an already terrific roster and a franchise already the leading favorites to win Super Bowl LXI. In every draft, a projected top prospect takes a fall in the draft order, and the Rams are sitting in a terrific spot to add on to an already standout team.

Let's look at the four prospects who would be a dream-come-true for Los Angeles in the first round.

Ohio State linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) following the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one position on the Rams roster I feel could add a game-changer is at linebacker. It's time to address the group with a player who could transcend the defense from the second level, and two prospects from Ohio State could give them that if either were available.

Reese is an outstanding hybrid linebacker who is deserving of a high draft selection and could be one of the most dynamic defensive playmakers along the front-seven in the NFL. Styles is the best linebacker prospect I've ever evaluated, and arguably the best since Luke Kuechly in 2012, despite being newer to the position as a former safety. If either one were available at No. 13, Snead should be screaming at personnel in Pittsburgh to sprint the draft card in.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes had a rare defense with rare talent across the board. Downs was the best defensive back in the country, on top of being arguably the best overall player for the NFL Draft. The Rams may have given decent money to Kam Curl and are fans of Kamren Kinchens, though, that should not stop Los Angeles from adding a premier talent at No. 13 if available.

The only reason why Downs is potentially falling is because of a knee issue that has been noted, but is of no concern to teams, and positional value. If the best player in the draft is sitting on your lap regardless of who you have on your roster, you draft him. Downs affects all three levels of the field with tremendous football IQ and versatility to pair with elite athleticism to make the Rams defense Super Bowl-caliber.

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Warren McClendon is the favorite to start at right tackle for Week 1 in Australia. I don't think his job is fully secured, and if the right talent is there at No. 13 to challenge him, that player should be seriously considered as the selection.

Mauigoa is a concrete wall on the right side who had a terrific playoff performance from the first round against Texas A&M's pass rush to the national championship in Miami. His combination of good technique, power, and movement skills makes him the favorite to be the first tackle off the board, potentially to Arizona at No. 3 overall. If Mauigoa falls to Los Angeles with Styles, Downs, and Reese gone, this should be the selection.