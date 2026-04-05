Expectations For Rams Heading Into NFL Draft

2026 comes with extreme expectations for the Los Angeles Rams after coming up short in the NFC Championship game and making big splashes in free agency.

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have the team in a position to make a valiant run for Super Bowl LXI. With a few weeks left until the 2026 NFL Draft, let's take a look at some of the key expectations for the Rams on the weekend of April 23-25.

Drafting a linebacker in the first three rounds

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The last time the Los Angeles Rams drafted a linebacker in the first three rounds under Snead was 2021 with the selection of South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones. The last time the Rams drafted a linebacker with a first or second round selection was 2013 when they were in St. Louis, selecting Georgia standout Alec Ogletree.

This trend is likely to change in 2026, depending on how the board falls and what the Rams do at No. 13 overall, trade back or not. This is one of the strongest linebacker classes in recent years, and with many of the biggest needs on the roster with an established starter, selecting a long-term player at the position would be a wise choice for Snead.

Trading back in the first three rounds

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As I have noted here in recent weeks, the Rams have a massive gap without a draft selection. They have no fourth or fifth round choice, and for a team that values itself in player development and building the foundation of the roster, it feels unlikely that Los Angeles would sit tight at No. 13, No. 61, or No. 93 overall.

Look for Snead to be on the phone all night in the first or second round to garner as much draft capital as they can. The best place for a selection in this year's draft is rounds three and four, and the Rams could use all the picks they can acquire to get to work in this area of the selection process.

Selecting a wide receiver or offensive tackle in the first round

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There have been a wide variety of possibilities for Los Angeles at No. 13, whether it is a trade back or selecting the top offensive tackle or wide receiver available on their board. Positional value could play a role here, but the Rams are simply looking to sustain long-term consistency on the perimeter and right tackle, even if Warren McClendon is the established man at that spot.

Unless the Ohio State standout linebackers were to fall, a combination of Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Monroe Freeling, Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, or Makai Lemon could be the pick in the Rams' round pick. In a trade-back scenario, Blake Miller, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr. would be distinct possibilities as well.

Continuing to build the foundation of the Rams roster

May 23, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since 2022, Snead has done an excellent job of shaping the roster in his vision with Matthew Stafford squared away as the franchise quarterback. He built this version of the Rams through the NFL Draft and had success in the process despite lower expectations in 2023 and 2024.

Now, even as championship favorites, the expectation should be that Snead continues to raise the floor of the team, improve the depth of it, all while acquiring talent that could be pivotal in their pursuit of raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium on Valentine's Day next year.