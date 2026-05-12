Predicting the Rams 2026 Schedule: Mapping Out the Perfect Path to a Super Bowl Run

The 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday and the Los Angeles Rams will finally know when they will face each of their opponents. As we know in the NFL, it’s not always about who you play, but when you play them. Last season, the Rams benefited from not playing the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson. With the NFL schedule release coming up, let’s build the perfect Rams schedule for a road to the Super Bowl..

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne, Australia / TNF)

It’s already been confirmed that the Rams will play the 49ers to start the season on Thursday Night Football. This game will take place in Australia which could be challenging logistically for both teams.

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers

Following the game in Australia, it would be ideal for the Rams to play a game on the west coast. It simply limits travel in back-to-back weeks. The important thing is for the Rams to avoid one of their east coast trips this early. A 10-day break to recover and prepare for the Packers at SoFi would work well.

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos

This would be the first true road game for the Rams in 2026. While the Broncos are a tough opponent, getting them in Week 3 is ideal. They avoid any cold weather in Denver and get Bo Nix early in the season coming off his ankle injury.

Week 4: @ Arizona Cardinals

It won’t get much easier for the Rams in 2026 than both their games against the Cardinals. The Cardinals are clearly focused on rebuilding for 2027. While they can be a scrappy team, the Rams should be able to win this one on the road.

Week 5: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

Ideally, the Rams are able to get the Chiefs early in the season while Patrick Mahomes is still gaining confidence in his knee. Week 5 might be too late, but it’s still early enough in the season where the Rams’ pass rush could give him issues. Getting this game in primetime is a must.

Week 6: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arguably the most dominant game from the Rams last season was their performance against the Buccaneers. The Rams won that game 34-7 and were up 31-7 by halftime. With this game in Week 6, the Rams should be able to avoid some of the extreme heat in Tampa Bay and hopefully get the win.

Week 7: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Scheduling the Eagles is a difficult balance. The Rams won’t want to play in Philadelphia in November or December to avoid any cold weather. However, in two of the last three years, the Eagles have been a better team in the first half of the year before crumbling down the stretch. This is right in the middle of the season and the second game in a road back-to-back. It won’t be easy, but it’s manageable.

Week 8: vs. Buffalo Bills

Playing the Bills right after the Eagles is a tough combination. The Rams likely wouldn’t mind if this game were earlier in the year as the Bills get accustomed to a new coaching staff. Hopefully, the Rams catch the Bills at the right time in Week 8.

Week 9: @ Washington Commanders

A trip to Washington right before the bye week isn’t a terrible scenario. This is a winnable game that would allow the Rams to ride some momentum into the second half of the season. It's also a return to Washington for Sean McVay and Kliff Kingsbury.

Week 10: Bye Week

A Week 10 bye may be a little later than some would like, but it splits the season in two almost perfectly. The Rams also have a long week to start the year after their trip to Australia. This would allow the Rams to reset as they hit an important stretch.

Week 11: @ Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

If the Rams get the Seahawks coming off of the bye week, they would be very pleased. That gives the Rams an extra week to prepare for one of their most important games of the season. It’s also possible that the Seahawks start to hit the Super Bowl hangover around this time. This is an opportunity for the Rams to see if their offseason upgrades at cornerback paid off.

Week 12: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys could be a more difficult game than expected. This is a team with a lot of talent, but the question is always whether or not they play up to that. The Rams haven’t beaten the Cowboys since 2020 and will look to get a win here.

Week 13: @ San Francisco 49ers

This is a long gap from the first time that the Rams played the 49ers. Both teams should be in the playoff hunt and looking to take control of the NFC West. It’s possible this game is much like the Seahawks games last year late in the season that decided the Rams’ fate.

Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

Getting the Chargers on a short week wouldn’t be ideal, but the Rams need a mini-bye late in the season. A mini-bye in Week 14 allows the coaching staff to reflect one more time before the final stretch.

Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals

With a long week to prepare, the Rams get the Cardinals for the second time. Getting the Cardinals here would set up the final stretch of the season nicely right before the playoffs.

Week 16: @ Las Vegas Raiders

It’s possible that the Raiders are a much better team in the first half of the season than late in the year. They have a lot of upside, but it’s still a young team. Playing the Raiders on the road wouldn’t be easy, but it’s another winnable game.

Week 17: vs. New York Giants

The Giants may not be good this year, but they’ll be feisty. It would be a good, physical test before the Rams head into the postseason. Even if the Giants aren’t a playoff team, John Harbaugh should have them playing competitively.

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

A game against the Seahawks in Week 18 could be the best game on the NFL calendar. If these two teams are as good as they were last year,this could determine the NFC West title and potentially the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Having this game at home would be an added benefit.