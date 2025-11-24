How Rams Have Retaken Los Angeles

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Somewhere, there is likely a rejected plan for Los Angeles Ram s President Kevin Demoff to land a helicopter on the top of SoFi Stadium while the words "Mission Accomplished" are painted in blue and yellow on a visible surface. Why? Because the vision the organization had for the team when they made the decision to move back to Los Angeles was completed on Sunday night.

That vision was to build a passionate fan base for football in a city where baseball and basketball are kings. The Rams were banking on Los Angeles' love of winners and for a city that has watched their beloved Dodgers raise yet another World Series banner, the Rams have long awaited for that love to come their way.

Despite winning Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, the Rams have since seen their stadium have either empty seats or people is opposing colors fill them. On Sunday night, it was a sea of blue as Southern California has recognized that the team that represents their home also represents the best team in the NFL.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a twenty-four touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In back-to-back weeks, the Rams have recorded record numbers for attendance as SoFi Stadium has watched their Rams pull off two massive wins, gaining first place in the NFL while Matthew Stafford made it clear that he's the favorite for the MVP.

“I did," stated Stafford on the MVP chants. "That was cool. That was awesome. It was a great atmosphere out there today. Our fans did a great job showing up. Both sides of the ball gave them something to cheer about early and often, which was really cool but they were loud. It was a tough environment, I feel like, for Tampa and we appreciate that, so it was great.”

Sunday night represented the loudest SoFi has ever been for the Rams, even louder than the franchise's Super Bowl victory as the team finally secured true home-field advantage while the organization sits six wins away from securing that advantage through the postseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In year ten, the Rams have gone from being the cousin that has to live with his extended relatives to a true son of the family. With young, energetic, vibrant superstars who are relatable to their fan base, the Rams have a roster who love who they represent and thus, the fans have a team that finally feels like theirs and not one rented from St. Louis.

Enough time has passed for new fans to fall in love with the team, bridging the fan base from the 90s and before who felt some type of way regarding the team's departure. To their credit, the Rams have made every effort to be one with Los Angeles and on the night their fans showed up, the team showed out with a bully beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saw an offensive display, a defensive domination, and concerns regarding Special Teams becoming a thing of the past.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) shakes hands with a member of the media after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With the fastest growing fan base in all of America, 2025 is shaping up to be the organization's greatest and considering Super Bowl LX is a quick trip north to Santa Clara, if the Rams can make the big game, they will establish themselves as the world's next massive enterprise, especially with their eyes set on conquering the Asian market next.

For native Angelinos though, gone are the days of being a laughing stock of other teams. The fans are showing up and the team is shutting others up. What a time it is to live in Los Angeles.

