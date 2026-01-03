Rams' Puka Nacua Reflects On His Dominant Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final preparations before they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's regular-season finale. In what could be their final game at SoFi Stadium for the remainder of the season, the Rams are set to play their starters, regardless of what happens on Saturday.

The Rams will either be the fifth or sixth seed in the playoffs. The Rams will need a Seahawks win, plus a win of their own to secure the fifth seed.

Before and after practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke to the media during their weekly pressers, commenting on a variety of topics regarding the team's recent run, their ambitions for the future, and much more.

Nacua's Top Form

Nacua spoke about his run of success during his presser as he's in a position to finish the season as the NFL's leader in receptions and receiving yards. If Nacua finishes on top of either leaderboard, he will be the first Rams' player to do so since Cooper Kupp in 2021. If Nacua secures both and Davante Adams remains the NFL's touchdowns leader, the Rams will sweep all three major statistical categories for receivers, something not done by the Rams since Kupp's Triple Crown year in 2021.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I think of the people I've had the luxury of being behind in the NFL, one to Cooper Kupp," stated Nacua. "I think it would be a special meaning to me and the relationship that I have with him, but then also to honor our guy ‘number nine’ [Quarterback Matthew Stafford]. The effort and everything that he puts into this game of football and that I've been able to be a part of in the three years that I've been in the NFL with him. It has truly been a blessing. Whether it comes or it doesn't, it'll be one in the history books for my family and for myself. It'll work out no matter what.”

Nacua was asked to describe his season using three words.

“Swag would be one of them. I think physical and angry would be the other one. I think that would be my three.”

Nacua looks to bring those words to life on Sunday.

