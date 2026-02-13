The Los Angeles Rams fell short of their goal of winning the Super Bowl last season. They were the best team for most of the season, but when they needed to be the best at the most important part of the last season, they fell just short of that.

The Rams did have a good overall season, but it is one they are all disappointed in, because it did not end with them winning a Super Bowl. The Rams will go into this offseason with a plan on how to win it all next season.

For these Rams, it is going to have to start on the defense side of the ball. We know what the Rams offense is all about, and they are one of the best, if not the best, offenses in the National Football League. And when their defense gets after the quarterback, they are one of the defenses in the NFL as well. But that was the problem late last season.

The Rams' defense was not able to get after the quarterback and that had an effect on the backside of the defense.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams' secondary was not good late in the season. And in the playoffs, it was a major concern. That was a major thing that came back to bite the Rams last season. When the Rams needed their defense the most, they did not get what we are used to seeing from them. Instead, the secondary was ripped to shreds in the NFC Championship game. And it could not get the stop they needed the most.

This offseason, the Rams will put an emphasis on making the defense better. What they are going to do, we do not know yet. What we do know is that general manager Les Snead always improves the Rams roster. It will not be any different this time around.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) acknowledges the crowd with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Will Rams prioritize Kam Curl this offseason?

A major decision the Rams and Snead will have to make will be on defensive back Kamren Curl in free agency.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports had Curl ranked No. 46 in his top 100 free agent list.

Curl, 26, was a steal for the Rams two years ago at $4.5 million a year. He finished second on the team with 122 tackles in the regular season and led them in the playoffs with 27. He's missed two games in the last three years and stands to earn double what he got on his last contract. Los Angeles has enough cap space and not that many free agents, so it should be able to bring him back as an ascending leader on their defense.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates a touchdown with safety Kamren Curl (3) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: Re-signs with Rams

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.