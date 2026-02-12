Why Rams Will Always Regret to 2025 Postseason

The NFL season came and went. It was another great season for the NFL, and now all there is is something to talk about.

We are going to wait a long time to get football back, and one of the biggest questions after Super Bowl LX was, what team would look back at the season that was and regret not getting to Super Bowl LX? When you have these types of questions, you always have answers to them, whether people think they are the right ones or the wrong ones.

For this question, one NFL Insider's answer was the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were the best team for most of the season, and many had them winning it all last season.

But that was not to be because of their NFC West long-time rival, the Seattle Seahawks, who eliminated the Rams in the NFC Championship game, and that went on to win Super Bowl LX. It was a big-time disappointing moment for the Rams. The Rams wanted so much more, but the ball did not roll their way last season.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rams will regret not winning Super Bowl LX

"I think the Los Angeles Rams wake up absolutely sick," said NFL Insider Peter Schrager on First Take. "There should be a Rams parade going on right now. They put up 457 yards on that Seahawks defense in Week 16 and did not win. They put up 591 yards on that Seahawks defense in the NFC Championship and did not win."

"If you are Matthew Stafford, if you are Sean McVay, you wake up absolutely ill, having watched that team [the Seahawks] what they did to the Patriots, and say, 'how did we not play in that game?' I think the Rams are the team with the greatest regret right now."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

That is a team that should have been in the Super Bowl in their heads. With Stafford and his MVP season. It's potentially his last year playing like that. How did you give up that opportunity? When you did all the offensive stuff. If you just had special teams and defense in the big game."

Yes, the Rams are going to have a bad taste in their mouth all offseason long because they know they should have won it all. Now, they could only use that for motivation next season. The Rams will not look back and only forward, and what they will do this offseason to get better and make a run to win it all next season.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

