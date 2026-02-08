Rams‘ Leaders Reflects On Missing Super Bowl LX

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Super Bowl LX is set to take place on Sunday and while the Los Angeles Rams will not be participating, their top brass has reflected on falling short of making the game, stating how they are moving forward in preparation for a Super Bowl run next season.

McVay Remains Grateful

Rams head coach Sean McVay reflected on the loss and the season, praising the entire organization, fondly remembering the highlights of the season.

“No, not really," stated McVay. "I would say this. That one, for the right reasons because of the love I had for that group… I'll tell you this. I give a lot of credit. It was a high-caliber back and forth game and Seattle won and they advanced, but that was hard. That's part of sports like we've talked about it. Decompress… I don't know if I ever really decompress. I think you know me well enough by now. What I will say is I’ve done a lot of reflection on the appreciation. I get a chance to spend a little bit of time with some of the coaches and some of the players."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"You'll always have those memories and the relationships that were built in the midst of it, but it is hard to see stuff going on where the teams are traveling out there and the coverage and you really wanted to be playing. Seattle earned the right to advance and I loved our team. I am excited about getting back and building it back up. You start it all over. You don't start back at the NFC Championship. You start all over again."

"When you have people that you believe in and you're excited and optimistic about what that can look like if you do it the right way one day at a time, it gives you a lot of excitement about what's ahead. If everything was good, you wouldn't know the difference between the tough ones and the sweet moments. Decompress? No. Appreciation? Yes. Excitement about moving forward? You're damn right.”

Snead Refuses to Ruminate

When asked about avoiding the emotional distress of barely missing the Super Bowl, Rams general manager Les Snead keeps his eyes to the future.

“I would say rumination is contagious," stated Snead. "It affects me probably just as much or even worse than the fans. Yes, you're going to always regress and you might think about a play but sometimes plays are random. Then you get into the more micro and more macro moments and things you could have done differently. You go through that and what you definitely have to do is at some point, recover, rejuvenate and try to be disciplined to put your amygdala in the backseat and tell your amygdala to shut up."

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Then use your frontal lobe a bit because there are some lessons that you can learn and apply. You can always go, ‘Well if we'd have done this, maybe if you'd have done that, maybe something else would've happened differently as well.’ I can say it doesn't put me on the mat in terms of being paralyzed not to move forward. Like all fans, like a lot of us when you get that close and especially in the two games with Seattle, those two heavyweight fights, from a fan's perspective those were probably really fun games to watch."

"To have to have a winner and loser in each one… they were definitely very tough to be on the side of having less points at the end of the game than the other team. Much respect to what Seattle's done over the last couple years getting to this point.”

