Rams' Les Snead Reflects on NFC Championship Loss

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were unable to advance to the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season, falling short against their divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in the NFC title game.

Snead on the NFC Championship Game Loss

Earlier this week, Rams general manager Les Snead spoke about the loss and the work the team has put in this season. While he is disappointed that the team did not reach their ultimate goals, sitting back and reflecting as given Snead the ability to appreciate and properly reflect on their journey.

“I think the 2026 season, that's always a tough question in the present moment," stated Snead . "Let's go back to when this thing starts. You start in August and there are 32 teams. Whether it's August, the end of September, October, November, December or January, you're going to grind it down from 32 to 14 standing. Then it'll go to eight standing. Then it'll go to four standing. Then it'll go to two standing, and then there's one standing. In the present moment when there are two teams still standing and there's one game to go, the void of not being in that game weighs a lot. I do think our 2026 run to the final four...you start at 32 and being one of four teams left standing, I think time does put that run into its proper perspective."

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) talks with Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Being someone in the building who's been in the league 30 plus years, maybe right at 30, I've often said, as painful as that loss is because you're that close, when it's all said and done and you put your career in an Excel spreadsheet and you sort it from best to worse, probably the moments where you got to the Conference Championship game are going to be closer to the top depending on how your career has been. I think it takes time for that type of run's perspective to settle in and be properly recognized."

"What you always want to do because you're in active duty, you're always like, how do we start over and begin the next run? Those players in the locker room, they're special humans. They put a lot on the line starting even before August, but let's call it August or late July when you show up, to go through that journey from 32 to one.”

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Despite his positive outlook, Snead and the Rams will be gunning for the Lombardi in 2026.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.