Rams House Reacts to Massive Playoff Win

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road for the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday. The Rams traveled to Carolina to face the Panthers, and it was also a rematch from a game earlier this season that went the way of the Panthers.

The Rams had the opportunity to get revenge in this game and make it hurt. The Rams came into this game with some momentum, and the offense was looking to be the best, while the defense was looking to keep the pressure on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young all game long.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Social Media Reacts to Rams Wild-Wild Card Win

"Matthew Stafford surpassed Kurt Warner for the most postseason passing yards and completions in franchise history."

Matthew Stafford surpassed Kurt Warner for the most postseason passing yards and completions in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/NgUwRZDqCS — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) January 10, 2026

How about the Rams simply kick the field goal and have all the momentum??? Instead, you have to listen to announcers try to justify these awful decisions.

How about the Rams simply kick the field goal and have all the momentum??? Instead, you have to listen to announcers try to justify these awful decisions. #takethepoints — Michael (@postmanstew) January 10, 2026

This isn’t a secondary that’s going to take this team to no Super Bowl. You can’t win with them. #Rams #RamsHouse — Stringer Bonez (@MtBonez) January 10, 2026

My god Rams choke job

My god Rams choke job — John Christopher Gillon (@johncgillon) January 10, 2026

Rams gone learn about not taking the points

Rams gone learn about not taking the points 🥴😬 — $@U€3 G@WD (@JrumMajor) January 10, 2026

THAT 4TH DOWN FAILED ATTEMPT BY THE RAMS WAS SUCH A BLOWN OPPORTUNITY. LIKELY GO UP 24-7



GAME IS COMPLETELY OVER AT THAT POINT. WHATEVER. THEY’LL BE FINE — Hot Dog Harriet (@LA_StreetDawg) January 10, 2026

that Rams coach is an absolute idiot. Didn’t want a 13 pt lead at halftime. Now because of him it’s down to 3 pts — steve samborsky (@stevesam56) January 10, 2026

The Rams better not lose this game — AB (@realeetho_) January 10, 2026

“How the heck is this a 3 point game?” - somebody not familiar with the Rams. Had several chances to deliver the KO punch but tripped on their own shoe laces — Just a chill guy (@keyworldwiide) January 10, 2026

Good job Rams. Way to go 3 and out to start 2nd half. Gonna give up lead here.

Good job Rams. Way to go 3 and out to start 2nd half. Gonna give up lead here. — Mike Benedict Backup (@BackupBenedict) January 10, 2026

The rams realize this is the playoffs right?



They can’t be messing around

The rams realize this is the playoffs right?



They can’t be messing around — Track Investing (@TrackInvesting) January 10, 2026

Can someone on the Rams staff get Stafford his phone so he can see me asking him to pass to Tyler Higbee?

Can someone on the Rams staff get Stafford his phone so he can see me asking him to pass to Tyler Higbee? — 7am On Williams Pkwy (@2wennyFo) January 11, 2026

WR stops and turns into an INT. RB drops a swing pass that would have been 30 yards and ends a drive. Fumbles a punt. Drops an INT that turns into a TD.



Rams should be up by 30 points. — FDT (@RogerDorn5) January 11, 2026

2nd time this year the panthers have competed well with the Rams btw

2nd time this year the panthers have competed well with the Rams btw — Excelsior (@evolvezed) January 11, 2026

If the Rams were as good as the media says they are, they’d be the best team of the century smh

If the Rams were as good as the media says they are, they’d be the best team of the century smh — Wish8321 (@Wish8312) January 11, 2026

The Rams deserve to lose

This is crazy

The Panthers take the lead again!



They are 2:39 away from upsetting the Rams. It's 31-27 Carolina after the blocked punt.



Unreal....

The Panthers take the lead again!



They are 2:39 away from upsetting the Rams. It's 31-27 Carolina after the blocked punt.



Unreal.... — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 11, 2026

RAMS ARE LOSING TO A TEAM WITH AN 8-9 RECORD !!!

RAMS ARE LOSING TO A TEAM WITH AN 8-9 RECORD !!! — k r (@DawgHobo) January 11, 2026

Rams having a shootout with Carolina

Rams having a shootout with Carolina 🥶 — OSAMA BIN BOOMIN (@1MikeBoomin) January 11, 2026

worst defense ever wow what an easy walk down for the Rams

worst defense ever wow what an easy walk down for the Rams — ferb (@ShinigamiF3RB) January 11, 2026

Rams can't play like this again please bro

Rams can't play like this again please bro — chinjao 📖 - fuck carless pervert (@chinjao0958) January 11, 2026

Great game sucks for Panthers but sets up a much much better matchup Rams at Seahawks

Great game sucks for Panthers but sets up a much much better matchup Rams at Seahawks — jared (@jmelmed23) January 11, 2026

Man, I hope the rest of Wild Card Weekend mirrors what we just saw. Incredible game. Panthers proved they belonged and that they're on the ascent. And the Rams, albeit shaky in certain aspects, looked like themselves again. Off we go!

Man, I hope the rest of Wild Card Weekend mirrors what we just saw. Incredible game. Panthers proved they belonged and that they're on the ascent. And the Rams, albeit shaky in certain aspects, looked like themselves again. Off we go! — Brett Williams (@BrettW_Voice) January 11, 2026

I just aged like 10 years on that game!! WHAT A GAME!!! Rams bayyyyyybeee!!! WE ARE NOT DONE!!!

I just aged like 10 years on that game!! WHAT A GAME!!! Rams bayyyyyybeee!!! WE ARE NOT DONE!!! #RamsHouse — SuavA (@SuavA) January 11, 2026

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.