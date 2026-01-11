Rams House Reacts to Massive Playoff Win
The Los Angeles Rams hit the road for the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday. The Rams traveled to Carolina to face the Panthers, and it was also a rematch from a game earlier this season that went the way of the Panthers.
The Rams had the opportunity to get revenge in this game and make it hurt. The Rams came into this game with some momentum, and the offense was looking to be the best, while the defense was looking to keep the pressure on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young all game long.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Wild-Wild Card Win
"Matthew Stafford surpassed Kurt Warner for the most postseason passing yards and completions in franchise history."
How about the Rams simply kick the field goal and have all the momentum??? Instead, you have to listen to announcers try to justify these awful decisions.
My god Rams choke job
Rams gone learn about not taking the points
Good job Rams. Way to go 3 and out to start 2nd half. Gonna give up lead here.
The rams realize this is the playoffs right?
They can’t be messing around
Can someone on the Rams staff get Stafford his phone so he can see me asking him to pass to Tyler Higbee?
2nd time this year the panthers have competed well with the Rams btw
If the Rams were as good as the media says they are, they’d be the best team of the century smh
The Rams deserve to lose
This is crazy
The Panthers take the lead again!
They are 2:39 away from upsetting the Rams. It's 31-27 Carolina after the blocked punt.
Unreal....
RAMS ARE LOSING TO A TEAM WITH AN 8-9 RECORD !!!
Rams having a shootout with Carolina
worst defense ever wow what an easy walk down for the Rams
Rams can't play like this again please bro
Great game sucks for Panthers but sets up a much much better matchup Rams at Seahawks
Man, I hope the rest of Wild Card Weekend mirrors what we just saw. Incredible game. Panthers proved they belonged and that they're on the ascent. And the Rams, albeit shaky in certain aspects, looked like themselves again. Off we go!
I just aged like 10 years on that game!! WHAT A GAME!!! Rams bayyyyyybeee!!! WE ARE NOT DONE!!!
