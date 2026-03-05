Rams' McDuffie Trade Brings Big Changes to Mock Draft Projections

If there is one team that you do not know what you are going to get when it comes to the NFL Draft, it is the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been the best drafting team over the last few drafts, and they have done it with only one first-round pick.

We found that out this week when the Rams traded one of their first-round picks and got a great player in return. That just confirms that the Rams are all in this season once again and are going for it all. They are now left with the 13th overall pick.

General manager Les Snead and his people upstairs have done a great job of finding the right players in the draft and turning them into starters and some into stars when they come to Los Angeles. That will be the plan for the Rams with the pick they have in the first round. It is going to be interesting to see what the Rams do with that pick.

The Rams are a team that no one knows how they do it or how they make it work; they just know and keep the secret in-house.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now that the Rams have filled one hole on their roster than comes on the defensive side, they still have freedom to do what they want in the draft. The Rams could even trade that pick and go another draft without a first-round pick. We have to wait to see what they do. One thing we do know is that the Rams will make the best pick for their team and take a player they believe could help them win, if it is not now, in the future. Will they take a look at their future in this draft?

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has the Rams doing that and looking towards the future. Flick has them taking a surprising pick in his post-NFL Combine Mock Draft.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Los Angeles received this pick from Atlanta in a deal that netted James Pearce Jr. during last year’s draft, and the Rams have a chance to benefit by adding Matthew Stafford’s long-term successor. At midseason, Simpson looked like a potential top-five pick. After the Rose Bowl, he appeared to be a Day 2 prospect. After the combine, his stock has found a middle ground . Simpson has the arm talent, intangibles and accuracy to be a quality NFL starter, and Stafford would be a tremendous mentor.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.