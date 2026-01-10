Rams Get All-Pro Love After Stellar 2025

The Los Angeles Rams are having a great season. They have been the best team to many, and they are the favorites to win it all. That is something that has been the goal since the offseason and has followed them all season. The Rams want to make sure they take full advantage of the opportunities that this season presents and the team they have this season. They know they have the team to go out there and pull it off and win it all. They have to execute and play their best football.

Two players that make this team run with everything they have are veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the glue to the team. Then, you have the best wide receiver in the NFL, Puka Nacua. Is a matchup nightmare, and no defense wants to see those two on the field, causing problems. Those two are the best at their respective position, and having them on the same team is something special to see. They are the best duo and have taken the league by storm.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stafford and Nacua on AP All-Pro Team

Those two received one of the highest recognitions that a player could get in this league. Stafford and Nacua were named to the AP All-Pro team on Saturday. That is a great accomplishment for two players who are having a great season. That is special to them and to the team as well. They have two players who give them a chance to win every time they step on the field. Those two are just different, and when they connect, it is hard to start them.

Stafford is the front-runner for league MVP. He has had the best season of his career and is looking to cap it was a great run once again this season. Stafford has been the best quarterback from the start to now and is looking to be the best in the biggest games. Stafford is still slinging it at this stage of his career and has not looked like he is slowing down. That is great to see.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a touchdown catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) defends during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For Nacua, it is another great season of his young career. He still has not even reached his prime, and he is putting up another great season. That is what makes him special. When it comes to Puka, you are getting everything from him and then some. When he goes out there, he is going to give everything he has and will do whatever it takes to make the Rams win.

2025 AP First Team All-Pro Offense! pic.twitter.com/n2U0ELl8oa — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2026

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.