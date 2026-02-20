1 Free Agent Rams Should Target to Replace Kamren Curl

Despite not making the Super Bowl and employing a 38-year-old quarterback, the Los Angeles Rams might have one of the brightest futures in the NFL. They're already loaded with young talent on both sides of the ball and are in a great position to improve their roster this offseason.



Not only does LA have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they're expected to be among the top spenders in free agency, equipped with a projected $62 million in cap space. On top of their financial flexibility, the Rams also don't have to worry much about retaining their own expiring talent. They only have a few key players hitting free agency this offseason, including safety Kamren Curl.



Oct 8, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) defends against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams should poach Reed Blankenship



The Los Angeles Rams were perhaps the most complete team in the NFL this past season. They did have one glaring weakness, though: the secondary. While LA improved its backend defense compared to last year and started to play better there down the stretch of this past campaign, it was still by far the most exploitable unit on the roster.



Unlike in previous years, Kamren Curl was actually not the problem for the Rams in 2025. He's actually hitting free agency after a career year in which he logged 87 solo tackles (second-most among all safeties), two interceptions, and three pass breakups. His efforts earned him a 73.1 overall defense grade from Pro Football Focus, 16th at his position. LA could simply re-sign him and hope that this past season was a breakout instead of a one-year anomaly.



The most under the radar free agent the Eagles have this offseason is Reed Blankenship.



He was voted a captain last year, so the respect in the locker room is obvious. But the fact he hasn’t been re-signed yet suggests he’s looking for a real raise and the Eagles haven’t met… pic.twitter.com/BPdq1ErUPO — Fly Eagles Fly Bets (@Fly_EaglesBets) February 18, 2026

Rather than buying high on Curl, though, the Rams could go in the opposite direction and try to get in on the dip on a more proven safety, Reed Blankenship of the Philadelphia Eagles. Unlike Curl, Blankenship just had his worst season, grading out at an abysmal 32.7 in coverage by PFF, second-worst among all qualifying safeties. However, this was a statistically outlier performance from him in a year when the Eagles uncharacteristically struggled overall as a team.



Outside of this past season, he consistently ranked in the mid-70s in coverage in his first three years. Even in a disaster campaign, he still only gave up 32 receptions on 45 targets.

Chances are, both Blankenship and Curl will return to their median performances, and the former would be a significant upgrade in terms of physicality and run support, while offering a much higher ceiling as a downfield defender. Getting an inside track on the Eagles, who have been a consistent thorn for the Rams, would be a significant added bonus.

If Blankenship turns out to be more affordable than Curl in free agency, LA should buy low for a potential upgrade in the secondary.

