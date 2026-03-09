Rams and Trent McDuffie Agree to Record-Setting Extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a massive, record-setting extension with newly aquiried cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie, a Southern California native, was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Rams as he is currently on the fifth-year of his rookie deal.

When the Rams made the move to add McDuffie, there was an understanding in place that both parties would sign an extension. The deal has now been confirmed after quick negotiations. Here's the details.

McDuffie Has His Money

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, McDuffie signed a four-year deal that ties him to the Rams until after 2030 season, earning him over $30 million a season, the expected number for a player of McDuffie's caliber.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"ESPN sources: Rams and Trent McDuffie reached agreement today on a record four-year, $124 million extension that includes $100 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history," stated Schefter. "McDuffie gets a trade and a new deal days apart as the Rams and CAA Football finalize the agreement."

McDuffie's deal will begin next season and is not expected to affect the Rams' current cap situation. However, the move does impact their next series of moves, including free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft, and the expected extensions for the class of 2023.

How This Will Impact Free Agency Moving Forward

While McDuffie's new deal will not impact the 2026 cap, barring any unexpected updates, his value of $30 million per season will make things difficult if the team wishes to sign a premier free agent. Premier free agents want stability and this move ensures the team will not be able to sign multi-year contracts for top value.

On top of McDuffie's deal, Kam Curl's extension also puts the Rams in a tough spot, as he averages $12 million a season. The Rams extensions for Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Nate Landman also kick in this season.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch for a first down against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Rams expected to offer a record-breaking extension to Puka Nacua as well as big deals for multiple top players on defense, expect the Rams to focus on short-term deals for veterans who are versatile and are able to contribute on Special Teams.

With Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford also set to be free agents after the 2026 season, if both return in 2027, this move while necessary, does put the Rams in a tight financial space that will limit their work with the current market and will impact any plans for 2027.