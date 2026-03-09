Rams 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Loses, News and Rumors

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to participate in what has been a wild offseason so far. After Trent McDuffie, Kam Curl, and Tyler Higbee committed themselves to the Rams for the foreseeable future, here's a list of the next wave of new players who are set to aid in the franchise's pursuit of a third Super Bowl.

Snead Shares His Vision

Rams general manager Les Snead was asked about which positions he prioritizes during free agency and the draft, with Snead diving into how his approach in free agency sets up his flexible approach to the NFL Draft.

“Just as you asked the question, I think the part that we don't know is…here's what we know, we identify players in the draft but you're not necessarily certain if they're going to be there when you pick. A lot of times, our macro philosophy is if we can use free agency to not be desperate in the draft, we more than likely will be better drafters because we're not reaching and we're not desperate. We're not going in there with a major void or major hole that has to be filled."

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That's usually the approach. It’s not always the case, but we would love to approach it where when the draft starts that Thursday night that we could pencil in a starting lineup or an opening day batting order on paper. At that point in time, we could get through that game. We could be competitive in that game. We'd like to be able to say ‘We'd have a chance to win that game more times than not.’ Then we use the draft to improve from there but not necessarily be desperate going into the draft. There's a possibility that desperation could cause you to make ‘less than decisions’ in the draft.”

Snead was also asked about two of the team's top impending free agents Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary, with reporters inquiring on if Snead has an interest in bringing back either player.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) reacts to a rushing touchdown scored by running back Kyren Williams (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“I think right now we're working through those scenarios," answered Snead. "It's interesting this time of year because a lot of players who have gotten to this point, it's probably a win-win that those players can go and explore the market. That way they get a feel for what their market is. It's not a subjective, speculative market at that point. I think Sean probably mentioned it. It's an interesting time because maybe players are talking with other teams about moving on. But at the end of the day, what everyone's trying to do is figure out a monetary real market value that up until the bell rings is all speculative.”