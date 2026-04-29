Projecting the Rams' Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft (Surprises Included)

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, the Los Angeles Rams will shift their focus to how those players might factor into the team come Week 1. The Rams typically haven’t thrown rookies into the starting lineup, instead allowing them to develop.

Given that the Rams didn’t have any glaring needs heading into the draft, it would be surprising to see a rookie in the starting lineup. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t have roles. It’s a testament to how strong the roster is and why we don’t have a single rookie as a Week 1 starter. Let’s take a look at the team’s projected starters.

Offense

LT: Alaric Jackson

LG: Steve Avila

C: Coleman Shelton

RG: Kevin Dotson

RT: Warren McClendon

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kyren Williams

TE: Colby Parkinson

TE: Terrance Ferguson

WR: Puka Nacua

WR: Davante Adams

While the Rams brought back Tyler Higbee, the expectation will be for Terrance Ferguson to take that next step in his development. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ferguson to overtake Higbee on the depth chart. The Rams brought Ferguson along slowly last season, but the flashes were evident. Given that the Rams didn’t address the WR3 spot, Ferguson essentially becomes the WR3 in the offense. Ferguson brings a unique speed element to win vertically as a tight end. On deep passes, he ranked seventh among tight ends last season in average depth of target and was just outside of the top 10 in yards per route run.

The Rams seemingly found their right tackle of the future last season in Warren McClendon. It might be a risk to hand him the starting role immediately, but the Rams seem to trust him. He was one of the most efficient offensive tackles in pass protection when he was on the field. The hope is that McClendon can keep playing at that level.

Defense

EDGE: Jared Verse

DT: Poona Ford

DT: Kobie Turner

EDGE: Byron Young

LB: Nate Landman

LB: Omar Speights

CB: Trent McDuffie

CB: Jaylen Watson

NCB: Quentin Lake

S: Kam Curl

S: Kam Kinchens

There aren’t too many surprises on defense. The Rams made sure to bring their key starters back and upgraded at cornerback. Trent McDuffie was acquired via trade while the Rams signed Jaylen Watson in free agency. Kam Curl was a free agent, but the Rams made sure to bring him back.

The one spot where the Rams could have upgraded was at linebacker. Omar Speights has been fine at linebacker, but had some critical miscues in coverage last season. Not taking a linebacker shows that the team still trusts Speights next to Landman. The only linebacker the Rams added was Grant Stuard, who will play special teams along with Nikhai Hill-Green, an undrafted free agent

Special Teams

P: Ethan Evans

K: Harrison Mevis

LS: Joe Cardona

PR: Xavier Smith

KR: Jordan Whittington

KR: Blake Corum

Last season, the Rams consistently had issues on special teams to the point that it cost them multiple games. The Rams added a new long snapper, but this is largely the same unit. The hope is that new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone can elevate this unit.

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