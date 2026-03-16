3 Reasons Rams Should Offer Jauan Jennings a Prove It Deal

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and current free agent Jauan Jennings remains unsigned despite being one of the better pass catchers on the market. With Jennings' lack of a deal, here's why the Rams should offer a Tutu Atwell type of deal. A fully guaranteed contract for one season.

1. Low Risk, Championship Reward

If Jennings is willing to bite the bullet for one more year in order to get his deserved payday, he would be an instant starter on a passing offense that gave new life to Demarcus Robinson's career. In the McVay passing offense, Jennings would likely get every top matchup as defenses focus on Puka Nacua and Davante Adams . This would make Jennings virtually unstoppable on third down.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For the Rams, if Jennings turns out to be a hit, he could be a successor for Davante Adams. If this doesn't work out, punt him after a year. Jennings gets the offense that will help him get paid, the Rams get the player who can take their offense over the top.

2. Jennings' Market Is Murky At Best

As mentioned, Jennings remains a free agent. If his market remains unclear, the Rams could sway interest by upping guaranteed money. While Jennings would be set to hit the market again in one year, a year in which he would be older, the Rams get players paid, and as mentioned above, if teams aren't looking for Jennings to make an impact in 2026, perhaps he could for a potentially retiring Adams in 2027.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

3. This Sets Up Complete Freedom During the Draft

Rams general manager Les Snead stated that he wanted to use free agency in order to avoid being desperate in the NFL Draft. The Rams have multiple holes but none of them are overtly glaring after the team revamped their secondary. However, they are in need of a third wide receiver and Jennings does everything the Rams need.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

He runs crisp routes, he can run block, he can play from a variety of spots, and let's not forget that if the 49ers won Super Bowl LVIII, Jennings would have been MVP. A massive weapon for an offensive genius like McVay. This would also address another hole, giving Snead more flexibility and more freedom to attack the draft in his own way.

Plus, by addressing the receiver position, Snead could move up if he sees fit due to the lack of need for a massive draft class.