Rams Have the Ability to Bring Back an All-Pro Linebacker This Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had a clear depth problem at off-ball linebacker last season and those issues bled into the Special Teams unit.

Wagner's Ready to Roll

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, former Rams linebacker and Los Angeles native Bobby Wagner is returning for the 2026 season .

"Sources: #Commanders 11-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, fully intends to continue playing for a 15th NFL season in 2026," stated Schultz.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bobby Wagner on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The future Hall of Famer started all 17 games again this past season, recording 162 tackles, 2 INTs and 4.5 sacks — and is set to be a free agent this offseason."

Wagner was named as one of the best linebacker free agents about to hit the market by Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim earlier this month.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner enters free agency after spending each of the past two seasons with the Commanders," stated Geitheim. "Wagner has signed one-year deals with Washington each of the last two offseasons, and will become a free agent once again."

"While Wagner is not quite the player he was in his prime, when he was a six-time first-team All-Pro, he remains a productive player. The 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year is also a tremendous leader and role model, which could prove beneficial for another team like it has for the Commanders."

Why the Rams Adding Wagner Back Makes Sense

Wagner continues to play at a high level and considering the current talent on defense, Wagner would be a perfect fit to rotate Nate Landman and Omar Speights, allowing Speights to help make up more of the deficiencies on Special Teams, alongside Troy Reeder and Shaun Dolac.

Wagner is likely to sign a one-year deal, so there's not much risk in making the move, especially considering his expected salary is between $6-$9 million, if that.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Omar Speights (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wagner provides a lot to a defense in need of veteran leadership. Wagner is a true field general who would help increase communication along the whole unit, while being a player who can dissect defenses and make adjustments in real time.

He makes the difference in the big moments, and for a team that was a step away from the Super Bowl, Wagner has proven he can be the man to get a unit over the top time and time again.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.