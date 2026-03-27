3 Most Underrated Players on Rams Offense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense was virtually unstoppable last season and these three underrated pillars are a big reason why.

1. Alaric Jackson

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jackson has one of the most team friendly contracts in the NFL and he outplays it every time Jackson steps on the field. I'll admit I didn't see the vision back in 2023 when Jackson started to finally cement himself as a starter. 2024 solidified his importance and 2025 made it clear that he's one of the NFL's best, shutting down pass rushers without issue, keeping Matthew Stafford continously clean throughout games.

Jackson has the 15th highest left tackle contract in the NFL.

2. Kyren Williams

Williams has been a starter for three seasons and in an offense that loves to pass, he's recorded three straight 1,000 yard seasons, while continously growing as one of the better receiving backs in the NFL, as well as Stafford's personal protector, constantly picking up blitzes.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Williams is a leader and a captain for a reason. He reminds me a lot of Robert Smith. The Minnesota Vikings legend was a key contributor to Dennis Green's offense and even when the team had Randall Cunningham, Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Jake Reed, and others all on the same field, Smith was putting in 1,000 yard seasons. Smith was a more explosive runner but Williams is better at being more well-rounded. Most importantly, both players are the perfect fit for the system.

Let's also not forget the Rams rode Williams as he pulled them to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

3. Warren McClendon

McClendon was one of the best right tackles in football last season, clearly establishing himself as the anchor for the future and yet it seems every draft analyst is trying to replace him. McClendon has the size, strength, and footwork to be a solid player but it's his committment to his work, to the team, and his collegiate championship experience that makes him truly an elite talent.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I was very impressed by McClendon and his work in 2024. As a result, I asked around about McClendon alot, speaking to coaches and players. They all had glowing things to say. Not your average compliments but unique answers in detail about McClendon's work and development.

Then when you throw on the tape, it speaks for itself. Matthew Stafford is comfortable with McClendon as a protector and the Rams love him for a reason. Arguably the most underrated player in the NFL.