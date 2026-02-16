How Rams' Kyren Williams Had Redemptive 2025

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams walked off the field in defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2024 season, Kyren Williams was a man in pain. His lost fumble in the snow was a pivital point in the game, a moment the Rams were unable to overcome, and a moment that led to a narrative regarding his ball security.

Williams faced the cameras and the questions then just as he would have to do again during the Rams' regular season loss to the 49ers at home, when Williams fumbled the ball at the one yard line, when a punch intended for the ball connected with his facemask as he was entering the end zone for the likely game-winning score.

Williams would redeem himself in the game, making multiple critical catches to force overtime and then in overtime to put the Rams in position to win the game before the 49ers made a play to win the game.

In both those instances, Williams vowed to be better and despite a larger role for Blake Corum, Williams finished 2025 as the Rams' lead back once again, only fumbling twice the whole season, including the playoffs, while he recorded his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

Williams Is Among The League's Best

Williams was ranked as the 82nd best player in all of football in Pro Football Focus' list of the NFL's 101 best players.

"The Rams’ running back again played a central role in Los Angeles’ offense in 2025," stated PFF. "Williams’ 87.1 PFF rushing grade ranked fourth among 36 running backs. While his 4.7 yards per carry ranked tied for 12th, that figure is more impressive given how few explosive plays drove it. Just 17.2% of Williams’ rushing yards came on runs longer than 15 yards, the fourth-lowest rate, highlighting how consistently he generated yardage rather than relying on breakaway runs."

Williams put together a wonderful 2025 due to the work he put in before the season and the reps he took during training camp, deciding to be a full participant while in the midst of extension talks with the Rams. Williams would sign a three-year extension during the first week of preseason.

“Credit to Kyren, first and foremost," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur on Williams' efficiency and explosiveness. "I thought when he came back… he's always been in shape. He always put a lot of work in the offseason. I thought when he came back, he just was better. I thought everything about his athleticism, his speed and his strength, everything was just a little bit better. The stuff matters. I know we're already talking back to April, but that stuff matters through the attrition of a season."

"It's also a credit to the other guys on the field. We're blocking better, whether it be the perimeter or the tight ends I think have done a great job through this year and that playoff game. I think our line has done a great job creating more lanes. I think they've done a better job when they've got out in space to create those explosives, both him and [Running Back] Blake [Corum]. It's a credit to him for sure. I don't think anyone's surprised by the work that he puts in, but also anytime you're running the ball well it's a credit to the crew.”

