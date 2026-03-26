The One Question the Rams Couldn't Answer in 2025

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams did a lot of things right on offense last season, leading to a prolific passing offense that won Matthew Stafford the MVP. However, in the Rams' two most critical offensive plays of last season, the lingering question of that offseason was finally answered.

No, the Rams did not do enough to replace Demarcus Robinson.

The Question McVay Didn't Answer

Last season, I asked Rams head coach Sean McVay about how his staff modified the offense after losing Robinson and Cooper Kupp.

“The good thing is you get a player like [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] in," stated McVay. "We'll miss both those guys. They were great teammates and great contributors. I love both of those guys for what they were to the locker room. You guys [media] obviously know the experience with Cooper and how much I love him. [Robinson] ‘D-Rob’ was such a breath of fresh air. He was so fun to be around the last couple years. We'll definitely miss those guys."

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"On a positive, I'm really encouraged by the improvement from a lot of guys you've seen from year one to year two. You look at [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, you look at [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington, and you look at the improvement of even [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] going from year two to year three and [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell getting another year of experience has been awesome. Then you bring in somebody like Davante Adams and he's been awesome. We’re continuing to figure that out and that's a positive thing for us.”

The thing about McVay's answer is that they never really figured it out. Yes, Nacua and Adams were incredible, and the Rams' constant change-ups of personnel kept defenses on their toes, but when push came to shove, McVay will always go to his 11 personnel offense and the Seahawks have displayed the ability to slow the Rams down enough to win.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So now that we're at this point in the offseason, and considering the Rams did not sign a free agent, could this indicate that this is the year they pull the trigger on a rookie wide receiver? Maybe.

To me, this indicates that the Rams are going to be players for the post-draft veteran free agent market. There are a lot of sure-handed players who could be what Robinson was. Two names. DeAndre Hopkins and Jauan Jennings. Don't sleep on them.