Warren McClendon Should Be Rams First Extension of Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are not focused on player extensions at the moment as they remain focused on free agency and the NFL Draft. However, once those two pivital offseason points passes, the franchise is set to hand out multiple player extentions, prioritizing their 2023 draft class due to 2026 being the final year of their rookie deals.

Players like Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and anothers are eligible but before those talks begin, the Rams should extend right tackle Warren McClendon first as his signature is arguably the most crucial moving forward for the franchise.

Why McClendon and His Future Matters So Much

The Rams and the Sean McVay offense have benefitted from not having to ask a question at right tackle for nine seasons. McVay always had Rob Havenstein to be a pillar of their offensive operation and then found his successor in McClendon, who has developed to be a consistent starter and the exact person they needed to fill Havenstein's massive shoes.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) and Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams learned a lesson in 2022, 2023, and in early 2024 that the tackle positions can not be questioned if the team wishes to compete. Joe Noteboom was a disaster and the franchise was fortunate to have Alaric Jackson. Now, if the Rams allow McClendon to walk or wait to extend him, they will be gambling with Matthew Stafford's future.

If McClendon is not extended this offseason, his price tag will only continue to rise and for a team who has already spent over $200 million in March and will likely spend over that amount on extensions moving forward, the franchise can not afford to keep blowing dollars by holding off on McClendon's contract.

Once he's secure, the Rams can then begin to ask the tough questions on what they want the future of their roster to look like. The team's interior offensive line are set to be unrestricted free agents after this season. Out of Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, and Kevin Dotson, who do they extend?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

On top of that, the Rams will likely offer Puka Nacua a record-breaking extension but what's the point if Stafford doesn't have the time to deliver the football to him? The Rams extended Kyren Williams, why take away a critical blocker from a running back who has had three straight 1,000 yard seasons? Stafford is an MVP, dare I say more?

When it comes down to making the argument, it's as simple as this. Why fix what's not broken? Life is hard, take the layups.