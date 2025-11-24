The Los Angeles Rams are on another level when it comes to the NFL Draft. Over the last few years, this team has been getting great players in the draft, no matter where they are choosing from.

They are doing their homework right when they are scouting these players coming out of college. A lot of credit has to go to general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay, and all the front office people working to put the best draft and roster together for this team.

Many people are not looking or even thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft when it comes to the Rams. Others are, but because of how deep we are in the NFL and college football season.

For the Rams, they will have two first round picks in next year's draft. That is something you do not usually see from a team that is the best in the NFL the year prior. They have an extra first-round pick because they traded their 2025 first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons. That pick now could be a top pick for the Rams because the Falcons are not having a good season.

Ayrton Ostly has the Rams taking two needs one on each side of the ball in his recent first round 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

8. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Los Angeles has one of the best defenses in the league this season, especially against the run, thanks to coordinator Chris Shula. They're getting by with solid play in the secondary without any top talent. McCoy changes that calculus. The Tennessee product hasn't seen the field this year due to an ACL tear in the offseason but his tape shows a prototypical outside cornerback who can handle zone or man coverage assignments.

29. Los Angeles Rams: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Rob Havenstein hits free agency in 2026 and will be 34 by the start of next season. If the Rams want to move forward without him, Tiernan could be a high-floor option to replace him. Tiernan's size (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) and footwork mean he will be a solid pass protector sooner rather than later.

The Rams have been looking for a cornerback for a few years now that could be their future shutdown corner and they are getting that with McCoy. On their offensive line, they are getting older, and the health is becoming a question. Taking Tiernan is the right pick, and he is ready if needed to start in his rookie season.

