Why Rams Are Set to Have the Ultimate Offseason Flexibility

When you have a great season like the Los Angeles Rams had last season, you are usually looking at the NFL Draft picking at the back end of the draft. And you also only have one pick in the first round. The Rams will have two first round picks in this year's draft.

The Rams own the Atlanta Falcons first round pick at No. 13 and their own pick at No. 29. The Rams have only had one first-round pick since 2017. Now they will go into this draft with two, and they will be major.

General manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay, and the rest of the Rams front office have been a great drafting group over the last few years.

They have been the best drafting team over the last few years, and they are looking to do the same this coming April. Even without the first round picks, the Rams still have been the best team in drafting players. They are great at drafting because they know how to find the unknown players that every other team passes on.

The Rams will look to pick two great rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams are looking to add value to this roster, which is great, but the Rams are looking to fill some holes.

Matt Miller of ESPN gave his latest mock draft, and here is what players he had the Rams taking in the first round.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from ATL)

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

When watching what Jaxon Smith-Njigba did to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game (10 catches, 153 yards, 1 TD), it's clear that Los Angeles needs a top cornerback badly. The Rams haven't drafted a corner in the top 100 since 2019 (David Long Jr.) and have mostly gotten by with scheme-fit veterans or star players acquired via trades (Jalen Ramsey).

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But after being cavalier about trading picks for veterans en route to building a Super Bowl champion in 2021, hitting on early-round selections is a big reason the Rams quickly turned back into a contender after a 5-12 reset in 2022.

Hood showed why he could be a high Round 1 pick at the Senior Bowl with excellent timing, poise and half-turn technique. He can be the Rams' future CB1 and represent a philosophical shift in terms of team-building in the secondary.

29. Los Angeles Rams

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling's upside could be intriguing for teams looking for a starting right tackle in his class. With only 13 college starts, there isn't a huge résumé to evaluate, but Freeling has ideal length and movement skills at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds to get scouts excited about his ceiling. When watching Freeling get to the second level in the run game, it's easy to join in that excitement.

