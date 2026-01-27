Rams' Biggest Weakness Showed up at the Worst Time

The Los Angeles Rams' season came to a heartbreaking end in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday. It was a close one, and the Rams just could not complete the comeback; their playoff run came to an end. It was a game that many picked to be a close one and a classic.

They lost to their NFC West rival, which made it hurt a lot more. These two teams battled it out for the third time, and the Rams could not come up huge when they needed it the most.

Most of the season, the Rams were seen as the best team in the National Football League, and they were the favorites to win it all as well.

But that would not be happening because even with having two great units, the third unit and the one that does not get talked about enough, was the one that has hurt them all season long, and it showed up in the worst way in the NFC Championship game. The special teams unit for the Rams was not good at all for most of last season.

Rams Biggest Flaw Bit them again

The Rams had problems all last season with getting their special teams in order. Some of the Rams' critical losses came from the special teams unit making mistakes in the games. And there was a critical mistake made for the Rams in the NFC Championship game. It came after the Rams got a huge stop. They were looking to get the ball back and get their offense going early in the second half.

The Rams on fourth down muffed a punt deep in their own territory, which the Seahawks recovered and set them up with great field position. That led the Seahawks to score a touchdown and go up by two scores. When it was all said and done, that was something the Rams could not come back from.

The Rams struggled with special teams, and they even fired their special teams coordinator deep into last season. That is something they are going to clean up this offseason. And many will be saying that is what caused them to take a trip to the Super Bowl.

That game was going to come down to who did not turn over the ball. And that play was the only mistake by both teams in the game, and was the difference at the end. It really does come down to the little details.

