How Contract Extensions Could Play a Part in Rams Offseason Plans

The Los Angeles Rams have the offseason rolling, and they have things they will have to take care of. The Rams are always a team that is looking to get better in the offseason. That is what we have seen from them over the last few years.

The Rams will have a great team coming back next season, and they will certainly add to that. This team fell short last season, but next season, they will be back as one of the favorites, and the Rams want to finish the job next season.

The Rams have one of the best head coaches, if not the best head coach in all of football, in Sean McVay. McVay is for sure the best play caller in the NFL, and now he will look to get back next season and be better for his team. That is the main thing that McVay will do this offseason. He is going to look at all the things that he could have done better last season and fix all the mistakes he made. McVay is always looking to find ways to improve and give his team the best chance to win.

The Rams also have one of the best general managers in the NFL. General manager Les Snead knows what this team is looking for each offseason. Snead does his best to make sure that the team has the right pieces to be successful. Over the last few years, Snead has done a great job of drafting the right players, bringing in the right free agents, and making sure this team is ready to roll when the season comes around.

Extension Ready for McVay and Snead

McVay and Snead could be part of the Rams offseason plans in terms of the franchise giving them extensions. That is something that people around the league will keep a close eye on. The Rams could also be looking to give extensions to a few players. Or will the Rams let things play out and see what next season has in store for them?

"McVay and general manager Les Snead, who received extensions after Super Bowl appearances in the 2018 and 2021 seasons, are entering the final years of their contracts. They had extension offers before last season but held off signing them," said Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

"Nacua, Turner, Young and offensive lineman Steve Avila are eligible for extensions, and the Rams have $34.3-million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap."

