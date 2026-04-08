The Best Defensive Prospects the Rams Can Target in Round 2
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams' second-round pick has become more important now that the Rams don't have the luxury of selecting twice in the first round. They were able to keep their top 15 pick, which gives them a good chance of drafting someone special, but the 61st overall pick remains a big point of contention for them.
Les Snead has a good track record of being able to find hidden gems in days two and three of the draft, and there isn't an offseason more important than this one where he does that. The Rams are at a crossroads between looking forward to the future and trying to be as competitive as possible now. What are some top defensive prospects they can target in the second round?
Defensive Options in the Second Round
D'Angelo Ponds was a playmaker for the Indiana Hoosiers last season and was an integral piece of their secondary that helped them win the National Championship. The Rams have already made their own secondary a big focus with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but taking a player with Ponds' upside is going to set them up for the future even more than they are now.
He's a bit undersized for his position, but that hasn't stopped him from making big plays. Physically dominant receivers may take advantage of that size mismatch, but his reliable tackling skills mean he won't get beaten for long. If he's on the board in the second round, he should be the Rams' top priority.
The Rams' defense saw a drastic improvement once Nate Landman was signed, and they have an opportunity to draft another impactful linebacker in Kyle Louis. In the past two seasons alone, he's been all over the stat sheet. 24 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and ten sacks.
He's the prototypical modern NFL linebacker with his versatility in coverage and as a pass rusher. The Rams already have an impressive linebacker room, but with Byron Young's future in the air, they can get ahead of the curve by taking Louis with the 61st overall pick.
Continuing on their defensive line, Gabe Jacas wouldn't be a bad pickup for them either. Edge rusher is a more pressing need than linebacker, and while Jacas leans into his physicality to win matchups instead of playmaking, his size will lead to him beating NFL offensive linemen.
His game is straightforward, with average speed and tremendous size, but sometimes that's enough. This is doubly the case since he'll already be surrounded by so much talent on their defensive line.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.