3 Rams With the Most to Prove Next Season
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The Los Angeles Rams were viewed as one of the strongest Super Bowl contenders heading into last season. They gave the Seattle Seahawks their fiercest battle in the playoffs, but this is the second year that they have fallen short to the eventual Super Bowl champions.
Last year was their best chance to win one. That's not to say they aren't going to be contenders next year, but Matthew Stafford had the best season of his career. Who's to say he can replicate that production? Which of their players has the biggest expectations for next season?
Big Expectations
The player with the most expectations next season is easily Trent McDuffie for the Rams. Trading their own first-round pick and giving him a four-year $124 million contract extension makes him the most expensive player on their team.
McDuffie's resume speaks for itself: two-time Super Bowl champion and first-team All-Pro. He's one of the most premier cornerbacks in the NFL, and he has to show that he was worth becoming the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
Sticking with their defense, Braden Fiske has to prove he's a part of their future. His 2025 season was wildly disappointing, given how excellently he played in his rookie season. The Rams' defensive line future looked so bright with him and Jared Verse together, but it doesn't shine the same anymore.
All of his statistics regressed last season, and he only has two years left on his contract. If he has another disappointing season in 2026, I doubt they'd give him a contract extension. He doesn't even need another season like his rookie year; he just needs to show he can bounce back from the injury he sustained in 2024 and look like the player he was.
While Stafford may not have much else to prove, the reigning MVP does head into 2026 with plenty of big expectations. The last MVP winner to win the award twice in a row was Aaron Rodgers, and before that, it was Peyton Manning. Both of those quarterbacks are guaranteed Hall of Famers, and if Stafford wants to reach that status, he needs to have another season as he did in 2025.
He also has to prove that he's capable of climbing over the hump. He won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, but has faced nothing but adversity since. The All-Time greats win with their back against the wall, and with one season left on his contract, this will be his last shot at another ring.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.