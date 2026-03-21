What to Expect From Rams' LB Room in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams can't be perennial Super Bowl contenders without a good defense. The Seattle Seahawks just proved that defense does win championships. With how explosive the Rams' offense is, a great defense should be enough to win them a Super Bowl.

I thought their defense had what it took to win one last season. However, the Trent McDuffie trade shows that they're placing emphasis on that side of the ball next season. How will their linebacker help them out in 2026?

LB Room Overview

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jared Verse is one of the brightest defensive stars in the NFL, who's only projected to get better and better. Verse followed up his Defensive Rookie of the Year season with another successful season coming off the edge, or lining up as their slot linebacker. He can also hold his own in coverage, though he's yet to catch an interception.

Verse's versatility allows him to be involved in any play, giving their defense a lot of flexibility in its schemes and coverages. If he continues to ascend and double his production, he's a strong candidate to make a run for the Defensive Player of the Year award as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I knew when the Rams signed Nate Landman last offseason that he'd become a fan-favorite. Wildly underappreciated with the Atlanta Falcons, Landman found a home in Los Angeles. Les Snead and the Rams front office rewarded him with a three-year contract extension after a career year in which he was game-changing for their defense.

I don't know if Landman will have 128 total tackles and four forced fumbles again, but at the bare minimum, his feel for the game and positioning make him a real asset on their defense. He controls the middle of the field and always seems to come up in the biggest moments.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Byron Young was the perfect complementary piece to Verse in this defense. Teams couldn't give both of them the brunt of their offensive attention, and Young took advantage of that, with a career-high 12 sack season. Young was really good for them last season, but unfortunately, 2026 will be the last year of his rookie contract.

The 2026 offseason is an important one, and I don't know if the Rams front office will prioritize his contract extension. They'd obviously like to have him back, but I fear if they don't get that extension done soon, another team will look at his production and offer him a contract he won't be able to refuse.