Rams Are Better Off With Davante Adams Than Without
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams' offense last season was one of the best, if not the best, in the National Football League. The Rams' offense was unstoppable for most of last season, and they had so many different things they did well to get it to that point.
But down in the the redzone, the biggest thing they did was go to their red zone target in the form of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams was a force to be reckoned with last season, especially down in the red zone.
The red zone was one thing that was a problem for the Rams a few years ago. That is why they went out and made it a priority to get Adams in free agency last offseason. Head coach Sean McVay is always looking at different ways to improve his team.
He knew that by getting Adams, he would have a real threat inside the red zone and a veteran player who knows how to get in the endzone when the team is done there. Adams is one of the best at doing that in the NFL right now.
Davante Adams is Best with the Rams
This past season, you saw the true impact that Adams had on this Rams offense. It opened up a lot of different things for other players on the Rams offense. Rams' other star wide receiver Puka Nacua benefited from having Adams on the field at the same time the most. Defenses had to pick their poison with who they wanted to double up and who they wanted to leave one-on-one. And Adams and Nacua would make teams play if they were in zone coverage.
Adams also brought his veteran leadership to a wide receiving room that was full of young talent. He spread his knowledge of the game at the wide receiver position and took his leadership role to another level. Anything the receivers wanted to know or learn how to do better, Adams was there teaching them how to do it. Adams made this offense better and was a huge reason for how far they got last season. Now he is still looking to get to the Super Bowl in his career.
This offseason, there were talks about the Rams looking to trade Adams, but things cooled down, and now he will be with the Rams next season. That is the right call for this team, because you cannot find another wide receiver who will work the offense as much as Adams did. Adams is a true professional, and his chemistry with Matthew Stafford is great.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.