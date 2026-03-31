Rams Are Better Off With Davante Adams Than Without

The Los Angeles Rams' offense last season was one of the best, if not the best, in the National Football League. The Rams' offense was unstoppable for most of last season, and they had so many different things they did well to get it to that point.

But down in the the redzone, the biggest thing they did was go to their red zone target in the form of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams was a force to be reckoned with last season, especially down in the red zone.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The red zone was one thing that was a problem for the Rams a few years ago. That is why they went out and made it a priority to get Adams in free agency last offseason. Head coach Sean McVay is always looking at different ways to improve his team.

He knew that by getting Adams, he would have a real threat inside the red zone and a veteran player who knows how to get in the endzone when the team is done there. Adams is one of the best at doing that in the NFL right now.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Davante Adams is Best with the Rams

This past season, you saw the true impact that Adams had on this Rams offense. It opened up a lot of different things for other players on the Rams offense. Rams' other star wide receiver Puka Nacua benefited from having Adams on the field at the same time the most. Defenses had to pick their poison with who they wanted to double up and who they wanted to leave one-on-one. And Adams and Nacua would make teams play if they were in zone coverage.

Adams also brought his veteran leadership to a wide receiving room that was full of young talent. He spread his knowledge of the game at the wide receiver position and took his leadership role to another level. Anything the receivers wanted to know or learn how to do better, Adams was there teaching them how to do it. Adams made this offense better and was a huge reason for how far they got last season. Now he is still looking to get to the Super Bowl in his career.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Davante Adams during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images