Super Bowl Hunt Could Be Rams' Ultimate Swan Song

The Los Angeles Rams have a horrible taste in their mouth from how they ended last season. They knew where they should have been, and they did not accomplish what they wanted to do. They all know that, and that is why they made the moves that they did this offseason.

The Rams are a team that is going all in, and they are not shying away from it. They know that they should be playing for the Super Bowl next season, and they have put the team in the best position to do that.

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches his team warm up before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rams know that anything less than a Super Bowl victory will be an unsuccessful season once again next year. The Rams know what it felt like not to accomplish that last season, and that will stay with them all next season.

They do not want to have that feeling again, and they are bringing back almost the same team they had last year. The Rams are in a great position to do great things next year, and it is all going to start and finish with two key members of this team.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Super Bowl Will Send Two Key Members off to Retirement

Those two are head coach Sean McVay and veteran and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford. McVay is the best play caller in the National Football League. And Stafford is the best quarterback going into next season. When you have that combo, you are expected to have a lot of wins and play for the Super Bowl. Those two already have a Super Bowl together, but they want to get another one next season. They know they have to be at their best to do it, and they are getting better this offseason.

Let's fast forward and say the Rams have won Super Bowl LXI and McVay and Stafford are lifting their second Lombardi Trophy. We could be seeing those two last moments as members of the Rams organization, and Rams fans will not be mad or disappointed with that. And we could see them announce that they will be retiring together on that Super Bowl stage. Both will now be two-time Super Bowl Champions and have nothing left to prove.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up in front of head coach Sean McVay (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images