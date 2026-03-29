Super Bowl Hunt Could Be Rams' Ultimate Swan Song
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The Los Angeles Rams have a horrible taste in their mouth from how they ended last season. They knew where they should have been, and they did not accomplish what they wanted to do. They all know that, and that is why they made the moves that they did this offseason.
The Rams are a team that is going all in, and they are not shying away from it. They know that they should be playing for the Super Bowl next season, and they have put the team in the best position to do that.
The Rams know that anything less than a Super Bowl victory will be an unsuccessful season once again next year. The Rams know what it felt like not to accomplish that last season, and that will stay with them all next season.
They do not want to have that feeling again, and they are bringing back almost the same team they had last year. The Rams are in a great position to do great things next year, and it is all going to start and finish with two key members of this team.
Super Bowl Will Send Two Key Members off to Retirement
Those two are head coach Sean McVay and veteran and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford. McVay is the best play caller in the National Football League. And Stafford is the best quarterback going into next season. When you have that combo, you are expected to have a lot of wins and play for the Super Bowl. Those two already have a Super Bowl together, but they want to get another one next season. They know they have to be at their best to do it, and they are getting better this offseason.
Let's fast forward and say the Rams have won Super Bowl LXI and McVay and Stafford are lifting their second Lombardi Trophy. We could be seeing those two last moments as members of the Rams organization, and Rams fans will not be mad or disappointed with that. And we could see them announce that they will be retiring together on that Super Bowl stage. Both will now be two-time Super Bowl Champions and have nothing left to prove.
If you were to ask Rams fans about it, they would take that right now, if it guarantees them another Super Bowl Trophy and parade. For now, the fans will look at what the Rams do in the 2026 NFL Draft, and that will surely give them even a better chance to win it all next year.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.