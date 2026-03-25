The Los Angeles Rams have a clear prospect at the wide receiver position on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft. With one month left till we officially start the NFL Draft, the Rams are doing all the work behind the scenes to have another great draft.

We all know the track record for the Rams under head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead when it comes to drafting. They have the best one, and the Rams are the best drafting team. They are looking to do the same this year.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams have a lot of their needs filled already. They are going to be looking to add depth in most spots, but do not get that confused with the Rams going after players that they believe could help them win starting next year and in the future.

We all know how the Rams go about drafting players. If they like a certain player, they go after them and do their best to draft them. Most of the time, it is a homerun for the Rams, and that player is good for the Rams, like we have seen in the past.

Big Size WR Prospect for Rams

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If the Rams do not add another offensive weapon on the opening night of the draft. There is a prospect they could be adding at the wide receiver position on Day Two. The Rams want to make sure they have the best chance of winning a Super Bowl next year, and this prospect could be huge for them next season.

That is Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell. What makes Bell a great prospect is his size and his speed. Bell is a bigger-sized receiver who could stretch the field for the Rams. That will help both star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jr. Romanas Frederique (29) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That is something the Rams want to do next season. They want to stretch the field, and Bell will be a big part of that if he is taken by the Rams. Bell is very athletic, and he will be a target for 50/50 balls as he can come down with them. Bell will be another good receiver to have on this roster.