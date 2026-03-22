The Los Angeles Rams already have one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL, if not the most stacked team in the league. But what we have seen from the Rams over the last few years is that they will also look at ways they could add to it and make themselves a better team.

No matter how good this group is, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are always looking at ways to improve the team.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

They look at players, and if they think they could help the team win, they will go after them. When it comes to drafting, they go after the players that they believe have great upside and other teams will pass on them.

That is how the Rams have been doing it over the last few years as well in the draft, and that is one place the Rams will add to their team that is looking to get revenge next season and go all the way and win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rams Could Add another Offensive Weapoon

Even with the roster they already have, they will be adding another good young talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams still have the No. 13 overall pick at their disposal. The Rams will surely make that pick count, as they are known for finding players in the later rounds over the years.

Now, they finally have another first-round pick, and they are going to make sure they get a future star with that pick. The question becomes, where will they go with that pick?

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have a complete roster; they could add depth with their first-round pick. Will they go on the defensive side or the offensive side? Many have their thoughts, but here are mine. The Rams have a great offense, and the weapons on it are great ones.

The Rams will look to add to that in the draft. The Rams could be looking to add one of the top wide receivers in the draft. If they do, they will be going with the wide receiver that they believe is the best out of them all.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Is it the right or smart call? Whatever the Rams have done in the draft in the Sean McVay ERA has worked. The Rams know what they are doing, and even if it is the wrong call, the Rams will not think that, and they will roll with the offensive weapon they select. It is certainly not going to hurt them.