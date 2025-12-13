Breaking Down the Defensive Strategy the Rams Need vs. Lions

The Los Angeles Rams are facing a tough NFC opponent in Week 15 in the Detroit Lions. The Lions have turned into a little rival game over the years because of the times they have played recently. And also because of the Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff factor.

But this edition of this matchup is a different one, and both teams know it. One time is looking to stay at the top of the NFC West and NFC. The other is looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Anything could happen in this one.

The Rams are going to want to stop this Lions offense early and often. They are an exposive one and one that could get going quickly. But the Rams are always one of the best defensive teams in the NFL, if not the best in all of the NFL.

This game is going to be watched because of the Lions' offense and the Rams' defense. And the Rams are just as explosive and ready for the Challenge that is coming towards them this Sunday. It is going to be a great battle till the end.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rams Defense Looking to Shutdown Lions

One thing the Rams have to have in their game play is stopping the Lions' running game. It is a good one with two backs that could present different problems for any defense.

But Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will have a great game plan for his defense and always puts his defense in the best position to be successful. And it will not be any different this Sunday. He remembers what the Lions have done to the Rams the last couple of times they have played.

One thing I want to see from the Shula is stacking the box. I want to see the Rams' defense focus on stopping the running game and making Lions quarterback Goff beat them.

That is how you get to this offense. Goff is not a mobile quarterback that we see with other quarterbacks around the league. Getting after him by stopping the running game first will be a good sign for this Rams team. The Rams could play coverage when the chances appear on long downs.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing they must avoid is the play-action game that makes the Lions offense the most dangerous. But the Rams will also show why they are the best defense in the NFL. This is just their latest challenge that they have to pass if they want to get to where they want.