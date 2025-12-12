Rams Playoff Picture Becomes Clear Ahead of Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the National Football League heading into Week 15. That all could change if they do not handle their business against a familiar opponent. The Rams will be facing the Detroit Lions of the NFC North.

This is going to be a great matchup and one that the Rams have come up short in the last few times against this team. This is one they want to get to keep themselves in a great position in the NFC overall standings and in the NFC West.

The Rams are leading the NFC West and are the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into this match up. If they want to stay there, they are going to have to play a well-balanced game, where they play their brand of football.

That is something this team has done well for most of the season, and they are going into this game thinking about owning the lines on both sides. The Rams will be the favorites, and this is a game they need to handle business to show they are the true team in the NFC.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no question that this Rams team will make the playoffs this season. The question now becomes what position they will be in when they get there. Will they be getting a bye in the wild card round and have home field advantage, where teams have to go on the road to SoFi and beat them there? Or will they drop all the way out of the division lead and be forced to win on the road to get to the Super Bowl? The Rams want that one seed, and here is what it looks like heading into Sunday.

No. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Record: 10–3 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 98%

"The Rams will attempt to make the playoffs on Sunday, taking on a desperate 8–5 Lions team that may need to win out," said Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams still have a tough road ahead to get that No. 1 seed, but they will take it like they have all season, and that is one game at a time. The Rams are good when it comes to winning these types of games this time of the season. They are well prepared, and nothing comes as a surprise to them. They are going to prove why they are the best team in the 2025 season.