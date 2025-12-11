Matthew Stafford Previews High-Scoring Showdown Against Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to take on the Detroit Lions in action from SoFi Stadium on Sunday. A win would mean everything to the Rams as it would clinch a spot in the postseason.

On top of that, the Rams are set to play the Seattle Seahawks on the following Thursday, thus two wins over the next eight days would lead to the team clinching the NFC West with two games to play.

With a looming opponent on the horizon, Sean McVay , Davante Adams, and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.

Stafford began his career with the Lions, something he reflected on multiple times in his presser. He also touched on some of the elements that make the Lions such a dangerous team.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Full Press Conference Below

Stafford on Jared Goff

While Lions' HC Dan Campbell was hired by the Detroit Lions during the 2020 offseason, he never coached Stafford, as Stafford was traded to the Rams that summer. Campbell and the Lions received Jared Goff as part of that deal. Stafford was asked if he keeps up with Goff's career and what the postgame interactions will look like between the two.

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Stafford showed Goff the ultimate respect.

“Yeah, I follow a lot of the quarterbacks around the league," stated Stafford. "Probably like a lot of guys on our team do, and like you guys do. I just see how it's going for him and what they're doing. They've had a ton of success since he's been there. He's been a great part of that. I think he does as good a job as anybody getting the ball to his playmakers and letting those guys work. They are a special group and I feel like he's a great distributor of the ball."

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"So, yes from that point, I do pay attention to him but not because I used to play there. I'm just paying attention to the game. I guess our postgame interactions have always been a ton of mutual respect. It wasn't an easy transition for anybody. You're moving across the country. Your families are moving across the country and all those things. You're going to a new team doing and all that. I have a ton of respect for him. Hopefully he feels the same way towards me. The last couple times we played him, it's been great battles all the way down to the end. He's made some plays to help him win the game and shoot, I tip my cap to him. He's been playing really well.”

Stafford on Lions' defensive back Brian Branch

Branch, the Rams' Pro Bowl safety, tore his Achilles last week and will miss the game. Stafford spoke on the loss.

“We’ll see," stated Stafford. "I don't know if it'll change schematically. Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't. He’s a unique playmaker in this league. I hate to see things like that happen. I have a ton of respect for him as a player. He’s a huge difference maker for them on the back end with his ability to cover receivers, cover tight ends, make plays in the run game and he’s great in zone coverage. He’s a really a complete player. I know that'll be something they'll have to adjust to and figure out.”

